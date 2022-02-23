Why LeGarrette Blount Punched Byron Hout in Oregon's Loss to Boise State
Back in 2009, 3-time Super Bowl champion running back, LeGarrette Blount was caught up in an awful altercation in a college football game that led to his season ending early under the then Chip Kelly led, Oregon Ducks. The consequences of Blount's actions were dire according to ESPN's coverage of the event.
A day after Oregon's college football season opened, it ended for running back LeGarrette Blount.
Blount was suspended for all remaining games on Friday for punching Boise State defensive end Byron Hout in the jaw following the 16th-ranked Ducks' 19-8 loss to the 14th-ranked Broncos the night before.
Because he is a senior, Blount's playing days in Eugene are over.
Oregon's first-year coach, Chip Kelly, told a sobbing Blount about his decision after reviewing tape of the altercation.
In the video below, you see Hout walk up to Blount and touch him on the shoulder, and mouth a few words. Blount retaliated with a strike to the jaw which sent Hout to the ground immediately.
During Blount's sit-down interview with LaVar Arrington in Up On Game Presents: Conversations With A Legend , he recalled what really went down in that Boise State game and why Byron Hout needed to 'hit the ground' that day.
"The year before we played them (Boise State), they came to Oregon and they beat us. They hit my quarterback late and knocked him out. They hit my tight end late and knocked him out. So it's personal now. Sports Illustrated covered the game the next year because we were going to play them the first game of the next season. And Sports Illustrated came and talked to us and they were like, 'What about last year's game? They hit your quarterback, knocked him out, and they didn't get a flag for it.' I'm like, 'Sh** we owe them an ass-whoopin'. So that's what we plan on going out there and doing. Sports Illustrated came out with the article and all we see is 'We gon whoop they ass' everywhere. We see it all over our locker and everything!
"It's game time, we're ballin' and fast forward and we lost. And at the end of the game, my head is down and I'm walking off the field. And I'm like 'Damn, they beat our ass. I ain't do sh**.' I'm kind of tight. I hear this guy talking to me saying, 'Hey? How bout that ass-whoopin'? You said you were gonna beat our ass.' I'm hearing him now and I can't say nothin'. I gotta take that. I just keep on walking. He gets closer and closer to me and slaps my shoulder pad saying, 'How bout that ass-whoopin?' and then the N-word. This ain't about football no more. Officially you done made it about something else...So I turned around and I punched him."
Watch the video below as Blount talks about the aftermath and much more!
