Saugus-Everett Elks to host Irish Night

DEAN COLLEGE PRESENTS ‘CHOREOGRAPHERS’ CONCERT’ at Main Stage in the Campus Center at Dean College, 109 West Central St., Franklin. 7:30 p.m. Student choreographers will have selected works showcased and adjudicated by renowned professional choreographers. Dean College welcomes families and guests over the age of 12 to all performances, provided patrons have complied with all COVID-19 safety guidelines. Tickets $22 adults, $5 current Dean students, $7 Dean faculty/staff, $12 non-Dean students and seniors. More information and tickets: www.dean.edu/boxoffice.
