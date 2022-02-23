Saugus-Everett Elks to host Irish Night

QUINCY – From baby blankets to stuffed animals, beach towels to totes, and hats to socks, there's almost nothing Allyson Yorks can't customize. In the front room of her Quincy home, Yorks has transformed a small space into a bustling embroidery studio where she turns ordinary items into customized keepsakes with logos, names and monograms. She started Click + Stitch Embroidery on a whim about two years ago, and has turned it into the go-to shop for anyone looking to make a gift extra special.

