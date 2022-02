Rodion Amirov, a forward prospect selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs with the No. 15 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, was diagnosed with a brain tumor. "There are many other people that have their own sicknesses or illnesses," Amirov told Sportsnet in remarks translated by his agent, Dan Milstein. "I want to show by example that I can give people hope. I want to stay positive, and I want people to think positively about me. They can see what I am doing, they hopefully take some positives. I am positive. I want to feel that I can play in the best hockey league in the world."

