Wet and wintry weather Wednesday

A system that has been in the 4cast for over a week is moving into Oklahoma Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Rain and thunderstorms will begin in western Oklahoma 9-10PM Wednesday evening before quickly racing eastward overnight. Right now, it looks like the storms will reach central parts of the state/OKC between 1A and 3A Thursday. High winds and hail are the main threats with the storms, although a brief weak tornado is possible with the best chances being in southern Oklahoma.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 10 DAYS AGO