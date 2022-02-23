School closures for February 23, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The following school districts will be closed today (Wednesday 02/23/2022) due to extreme cold weather:
Bingham Academy
Blackfoot Charter Community Learning Center
Blackfoot School District 55
Chief Taghee Elementary Academy
Clark County School District 161
Firth School District 59
Idaho Science and Technology Charter School
Shelley Joint District 60
Snake River School District 52
West Jefferson District 253
Alturas Academy - delayed until 10 a.m.
