ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackfoot, ID

School closures for February 23, 2022

By Emma Benson
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HQJIG_0eMcpmqe00

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The following school districts will be closed today (Wednesday 02/23/2022) due to extreme cold weather:

Bingham Academy

Blackfoot Charter Community Learning Center

Blackfoot School District 55

Chief Taghee Elementary Academy

Clark County School District 161

Firth School District 59

Idaho Science and Technology Charter School

Shelley Joint District 60

Snake River School District 52

West Jefferson District 253

Alturas Academy - delayed until 10 a.m.

The post School closures for February 23, 2022 appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

Related
KIFI Local News 8

East Idaho education project grant deadline March 1

The Idaho Community Foundation is seeking grant applications to the Idaho Future Fund for projects that will support gaps in K-12 educational programs that affect the quality of education in Idaho. The post East Idaho education project grant deadline March 1 appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Education
State
Idaho State
City
Blackfoot, ID
Blackfoot, ID
Education
KIFI Local News 8

Late-night fire in Idaho Falls

At 12:23 a.m. on Feb. 26, the Idaho Falls Fire Department and Idaho Falls Police Department responded to a structure fire at Riverside Senior Housing, located at 450 J Street in Idaho Falls.  It was reported that there were flames coming from a bottom apartment.  The post Late-night fire in Idaho Falls appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Dads on Duty in Jefferson School District

The new volunteer program brings in dads to bridge the community and schools together, explains Whitney Wagoner, the student safety coordinator for the district. The post Dads on Duty in Jefferson School District appeared first on Local News 8.
RIGBY, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Districts#Alturas Academy#Local News 8
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls Zoo seeks new adult volunteers

The Idaho Falls Zoo needs adult volunteers to perform on-grounds conservation presentations, support education programs, special events, help with zoo grounds and exhibit maintenance and gardening. The post Idaho Falls Zoo seeks new adult volunteers appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy