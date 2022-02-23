Option Care: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BANNOCKBURN, Ill. (AP) _ Option Care Health, Inc. (OPCH) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $75.5 million.

The Bannockburn, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 41 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were 24 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The infusion and home care services company posted revenue of $927.2 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $919.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $139.9 million, or 77 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $3.44 billion.

Option Care expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.65 billion to $3.85 billion.

