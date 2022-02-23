D'Alesio promoted to safeties coach by Chiefs

On Friday afternoon, the football world mourned the loss of a former college football and NFL running back. Former Auburn and then-San Diego Chargers running back Lionel James passed away on Friday, the university announced. He was just 59 years old. Former Auburn athletic director David Housel issued a statement...
On Thursday afternoon, ESPN’s Dianna Russini had a stunning revelation regarding how much money Aaron Rodgers wants to make next season. “From the conversations I’ve had with a lot of people in the league, he wants to be the highest-paid player in the NFL by a wide margin,” Russini said. “So we’re talking about $50 million a year. We know the cap situation the Green Bay Packers are in. We know Davante Adams needs to get paid. So there’s a lot on the table.”
Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph’s linebacker Josiah Trotter is down to five schools, he announced on Friday. Trotter is the No. 367 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 36 linebacker and the No. 9 junior prospect in Pennsylvania.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) – Matthew Cleveland hit a deep 3-pointer at the buzzer and Florida State beat Virginia 64-63 in a wild finish. Florida State hadn’t led since it made the opening bucket and trailed by as many as 11 points in the second half. Armaan Franklin took an inbounds pass, dribbled the floor and […]
Shaquille O’Neal usually goes after the younger generation of NBA big men. But this time around, he is targeting a big man who is even older than he is. In a recent episode of his “The Big Podcast with Shaq,” O’Neal expressed his opinion that Bill Walton did not deserve to be on the NBA 75 team.
Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes is a good dude and one of the most well-liked players in the NFL. But, his brother, Jackson Mahomes, is one who stirs up a lot of drama behind the scenes for the QB with his questionable social media activity. First, Mahomes filmed a...
Watch: Patrick Mahomes RESPONDS to Rumors About Banning His Fiancee. When it comes to wedding countdowns, Patrick Mahomes has reached the two-minute warning. And before he gets married to high school sweetheart Brittany Matthews this spring, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback was treated to an unforgettable bachelor party in Las Vegas.
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler has been fined a hefty amount after he didn’t take part in All-Star media sessions. Butler will be down $25K due to that and for not complying with the league after not taking part in the sessions. “Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler has been...
AURORA — A number of players on the Aurora boys basketball roster have football experience, which means they are very familiar with the postseason and no moment is too big for them.
On Saturday night, Jack Cardaman, Derek Blum and Matthew Geier — all members of the Greenmen football program — combined to make 13-of-14...
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) – Darius Maddox hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 12 seconds remaining, Keve Aluma notched his sixth double-double and Virginia Tech scored the final five points of the game to stun Miami 71-70. Charlie Moore sank the first of two free throws with 25 seconds left to give Miami a 70-66 lead. […]
The basketball world received heartbreaking news this week. Former Indiana Pacers head coach Dick Versace has passed away at the age of 81. Versace spent a little over two seasons with the Pacers, owning a 73-87 record during that span. He was eventually replaced by Bob Hill. On Saturday, the...
The Green Bay Packers have already made a few salary cap moves this week, and they’re not done yet. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Packers have converted $11.58 million of David Bakhtiari’s 2022 compensation into a signing bonus. That’ll certainly help the Packers get closer to the salary cap for the 2022 season.
Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton shocked the NFL world back in January when he announced that he was stepping away from coaching, leaving many to believe that his future could be in television. It now seems that networks have come calling for Payton. Reports have come out...
BOULDER, Colo. — (AP) — Hanging with the Arizona Wildcats for one half wasn't going to cut it for Colorado this time. About six weeks after watching a four-point halftime deficit in Arizona turn into a blowout, the Buffaloes went into the locker room trailing the Wildcats by five Saturday night and vowed not to let them get away again.
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – In Friday night’s win over Northwestern, Penn State got hot in the second half, hitting seven three-pointers, but the defense paved the way. Penn State boasts the best scoring defense in the Big Ten, holding opponents to just 64.6 points-per-game. On Friday against against Northwestern, the Nittany Lions locked down […]
ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – The UTPB Falcons come up just short against Texas A&M – Commerce 87-81 on Senior Day in their regular season finale ahead of the Lone Star Conference tournament. Watch the video above for highlights.
Comments / 0