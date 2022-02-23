Gildan: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MONTREAL (AP) _ Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $173.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Montreal-based company said it had net income of 89 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 76 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 58 cents per share.

The apparel maker posted revenue of $784.3 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $731 million.

For the year, the company reported net income of $607.2 million, or $3.07 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $2.92 billion.

