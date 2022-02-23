ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa Theatre will show all the Oscar-nominated short films

By Sharon Kennedy Wynne
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49B0lO_0eMcpRGH00
Among the Oscar-nominated animated shorts is Robin Robin, a tale of a small bird whose egg falls out of the nest and is adopted by a loving family of mice burglars. It is a included in a collection showing at the Tampa Theatre over the next few weeks. [ Tampa Theatre ]

Starting Friday, the historic Tampa Theatre will show all the top Oscar nominees for short films, including animated films, documentaries and live action. It all leads up to their big Oscar-night party on March 27, one of the few sanctioned theaters allowed to show the live telecast.

In the past, the 96-year-old movie palace would show all the top Oscar nominees. But because of the tightened timeline for this year’s Academy Awards calendar, and the fact that the theater has already shown most of the top feature films, they decided to focus on the Oscar-nominated shorts, a spokeswoman said.

The collection of five Oscar-nominated live-action short films includes On My Mind, an 18-minute film from Denmark in which a man wants to sing a song for his wife. “It has to be today, it has to be now. It’s a question of life, death and karaoke,” the film’s promo said. Also, the futuristic Please Hold, in which a prisoner must go head-to-head with the labyrinthine, computerized bureaucracy of the privatized American justice system, in search of an actual human being who can set things right.

Usually filled with grim stories, this year’s list of short documentaries is considered one of the more uplifting collections. It includes When We Were Bullies, a 36-minute film about the mind-boggling coincidence that leads the filmmaker to track down his fifth grade class and teacher to examine their memory of a bullying incident 50 years ago. And from Afghanistan, the award-winning Three Songs For Benazir reveals how modern-day Afghans live, love and seek space for themselves amid constant instability.

And the animated collections includes Robin Robin, a tale of a small bird whose unhatched egg falls out of the nest and into the trash. “She comes out of her shell, in more ways than one, and is adopted by a loving family of mice burglars,” the producers write. And in Affairs of the Art, director Joanna Quinn and screenwriter Les Mills continue their series of award-winning animated UK films starring Beryl, a 59-year-old factory worker who’s obsessed with drawing. They may be animated films, but many in the collection are not for children, the theater warns.

Live-action shorts

The live-action shorts collection will be shown at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Monday and March 3, as well as 5:15 p.m. March 5, 3 p.m. March 6 and 7:30 p.m. March 9.

Though there are a variety of films, this short films program is considered R-rated for language and depictions of adult themes and violence.

Short documentaries

The documentary collection will be shown at 6:30 p.m. Saturday and at 7 p.m. March 1 and 4; at 1:45 p.m. March 5 and 7 p.m. March 7.

Note that while this program is not rated, it should be treated as a PG-13 equivalent, the theater says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n8avT_0eMcpRGH00

Planning your weekend?

Subscribe to our free Top 5 things to do newsletter

We’ll deliver ideas every Thursday for going out, staying home or spending time outdoors.

You’re all signed up!

Want more of our free, weekly newsletters in your inbox? Let’s get started.

Short animated films

The short animated film collection will be shown at 6:30 p.m. Sunday and at 7 p.m. March 2, 8 p.m. March 5, 6 p.m. March 6 and 7:30 p.m. March 8.

The theater warns that while these short films are animated, they are not intended for children and should be considered R-rated for depictions of nudity, adult themes, disturbing imagery and extreme violence.

Tickets are $11.50, $9.50 for ages 3-12 at the theater at 711 N Franklin St., Tampa, or online at tampatheatre.org.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

A Tampa realtor stars in an HGTV show about first time buyers

When Amina Stevens chose her career, the Tampa native decided to follow the footsteps of several family members and become a high school English teacher. She loved helping her students, but early on she knew that job wasn’t quite right. As she thought more about the house hunting shows she grew up watching on HGTV, she thought: Why not try real estate?
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
Tampa, FL
Entertainment
Tampa Bay Times

Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic 15K again conquered by a Canadian

TAMPA — On a warm, windless morning, Phil Parrot-Migas spent roughly 45 minutes defying the locally-rooted stereotype about Canadians operating well below the speed limits. Without even reaching his top gear, this 29-year-old Ontario resident blistered the Bayshore Boulevard pavement Saturday, rendering the rest of the Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic 15-kilometer field as barely discernible specks in his rear view.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Les Mills
Tampa Bay Times

30 Best Smelling Soaps for Men

When it comes to lathering up in the shower, men need soap to wash off the stink and replace it with a nice scent. Some soaps offer heavy fragrance, while others include a more subdued aroma. While most of us don’t want to smell like a flower patch, we do want to have a manly scent that accentuates the body. No matter what our preference, stepping out of the shower smelling clean helps our own mindset as well as those around us.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Short Films#Tampa Theatre#Documentary Film#Animated Films#American#Afghans
Tampa Bay Times

28 Best Hydrating Face Washes

Oil, makeup, dirt, grime, and other residue build up in our skin throughout the day and night, which is why it’s important to wash your face daily. With so many products out there and, sometimes, confusing ingredients, you probably have no idea where to start. Do you need a...
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Afghanistan
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Documentaries
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning-Predators by the numbers, outdoor edition

NASHVILLE — The best show in town Saturday night wrapped up with a Lightning victory over the Predators in Tampa Bay’s first outdoor game. A few notable numbers from the Stadium Series at the Tennessee Titans’ Nissan Stadium:. 1. Game won by Tampa Bay teams at Nissan...
NHL
Tampa Bay Times

26 Best Caffeine Eye Creams

Raise your hand if you’ve had those mornings when you just can’t keep your eyes open and you want to stay in bed all day. We understand—been there, done that. If you’re anything like us, you want an eye cream in the morning that will give you energy and boost the appearance of your eyes to look well-rested and restored—even if they’re not. Search no more because here are the best caffeine eye creams.
SKIN CARE
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning arrive for Stadium Series game in Nashville style

NASHVILLE — As the red tractor approached Gate 8 of Nissan Stadium Saturday, the roar from Lightning fans assembled to greet them grew louder. An open-air party wagon behind the tractor carried the Lightning to their Stadium Series outdoor game, and the back-to-back Stanley Cup champions arrived in full Nashville style.
NHL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
58K+
Followers
19K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy