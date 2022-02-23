Tampa Theatre will show all the Oscar-nominated short films

Among the Oscar-nominated animated shorts is Robin Robin, a tale of a small bird whose egg falls out of the nest and is adopted by a loving family of mice burglars. It is a included in a collection showing at the Tampa Theatre over the next few weeks. [ Tampa Theatre ]

Starting Friday, the historic Tampa Theatre will show all the top Oscar nominees for short films, including animated films, documentaries and live action. It all leads up to their big Oscar-night party on March 27, one of the few sanctioned theaters allowed to show the live telecast.

In the past, the 96-year-old movie palace would show all the top Oscar nominees. But because of the tightened timeline for this year’s Academy Awards calendar, and the fact that the theater has already shown most of the top feature films, they decided to focus on the Oscar-nominated shorts, a spokeswoman said.

The collection of five Oscar-nominated live-action short films includes On My Mind, an 18-minute film from Denmark in which a man wants to sing a song for his wife. “It has to be today, it has to be now. It’s a question of life, death and karaoke,” the film’s promo said. Also, the futuristic Please Hold, in which a prisoner must go head-to-head with the labyrinthine, computerized bureaucracy of the privatized American justice system, in search of an actual human being who can set things right.

Usually filled with grim stories, this year’s list of short documentaries is considered one of the more uplifting collections. It includes When We Were Bullies, a 36-minute film about the mind-boggling coincidence that leads the filmmaker to track down his fifth grade class and teacher to examine their memory of a bullying incident 50 years ago. And from Afghanistan, the award-winning Three Songs For Benazir reveals how modern-day Afghans live, love and seek space for themselves amid constant instability.

And the animated collections includes Robin Robin, a tale of a small bird whose unhatched egg falls out of the nest and into the trash. “She comes out of her shell, in more ways than one, and is adopted by a loving family of mice burglars,” the producers write. And in Affairs of the Art, director Joanna Quinn and screenwriter Les Mills continue their series of award-winning animated UK films starring Beryl, a 59-year-old factory worker who’s obsessed with drawing. They may be animated films, but many in the collection are not for children, the theater warns.

Live-action shorts

The live-action shorts collection will be shown at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Monday and March 3, as well as 5:15 p.m. March 5, 3 p.m. March 6 and 7:30 p.m. March 9.

Though there are a variety of films, this short films program is considered R-rated for language and depictions of adult themes and violence.

Short documentaries

The documentary collection will be shown at 6:30 p.m. Saturday and at 7 p.m. March 1 and 4; at 1:45 p.m. March 5 and 7 p.m. March 7.

Note that while this program is not rated, it should be treated as a PG-13 equivalent, the theater says.

Planning your weekend?

Subscribe to our free Top 5 things to do newsletter

We’ll deliver ideas every Thursday for going out, staying home or spending time outdoors.

You’re all signed up!

Want more of our free, weekly newsletters in your inbox? Let’s get started.

Short animated films

The short animated film collection will be shown at 6:30 p.m. Sunday and at 7 p.m. March 2, 8 p.m. March 5, 6 p.m. March 6 and 7:30 p.m. March 8.

The theater warns that while these short films are animated, they are not intended for children and should be considered R-rated for depictions of nudity, adult themes, disturbing imagery and extreme violence.

Tickets are $11.50, $9.50 for ages 3-12 at the theater at 711 N Franklin St., Tampa, or online at tampatheatre.org.