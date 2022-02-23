PROG Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DRAPER, Utah (AP) _ PROG Holdings, Inc. (PRG) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $37.8 million.

The Draper, Utah-based company said it had profit of 59 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 67 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 69 cents per share.

The rent-to-own company posted revenue of $646.5 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $661.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $243.6 million, or $3.67 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.68 billion.

PROG Holdings expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.25 to $3.70 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.79 billion to $2.9 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRG