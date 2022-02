Chocolate is a surefire way to put a pep — or shall we say, hop — in your step on Easter Sunday. And while you can always fill up on a handful of chocolate eggs and other popular Easter candies, there's nothing quite like the thrill of biting into a chocolate Easter bunny. Sure, any ol' chocolate bunny will get the job done, but here's some friendly advice: Your loved ones (and you, obviously) deserve nothing but the best, so go ahead and shop from this list of hand-picked favorites instead of settling for something less than stellar.

SHOPPING ・ 2 DAYS AGO