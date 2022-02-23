NeoGenomics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) _ NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $41.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Fort Myers, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 14 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 13 cents per share.

The operator of cancer-focused testing laboratories posted revenue of $125.7 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $125 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $8.4 million, or 7 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $484.3 million.

NeoGenomics expects full-year results to range from a loss of 65 cents per share to a loss of 53 cents per share.

