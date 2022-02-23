Tenneco: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) _ Tenneco Inc. (TEN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $35 million in its fourth quarter.

The Lake Forest, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 42 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 11 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The auto parts maker posted revenue of $4.39 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.19 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $35 million, or 42 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $18.04 billion.

