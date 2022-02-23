Lakeshore Restaurant Week offers discounted food items, features new menu items

Lakeshore Restaurant Week is officially underway and goes through Sunday, February 27.

The goal is to highlight and promote local restaurants and the foods being offered at Lakeshore’s eateries. There are specials and discounts all week long for diners to explore at multiple restaurants including Hamburger Mikey and Hearthstone Bistro.

The focus on local eateries plays a big part in making sure these restaurants continue their success in these uncertain times.

"It brings a lot of attention to the West Michigan restaurant scene," Hearthstone Bistro owner Ben Soyars said.

Nearly 15 restaurants are participating and are excited to bring new customers and have their regulars try something new as well.

"Restaurant week means food, so we want you to come, we're bringing our A game," Hamburger Mikey managing partner Tim Taylor said.