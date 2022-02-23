ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Frontier Communications: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) _ Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $189 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Norwalk, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 77 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $1.54 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.57 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FYBR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FYBR

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Ukrainian oil, gas facilities burn as West prepares new sanctions

KYIV, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Russian forces have attacked oil and gas facilities in Ukraine, sparking huge explosions, officials said on Sunday, as Western allies prepared new sanctions, including banishing key Russia banks from the main global payments system. Ukrainian forces were holding off Russian troops advancing on the capital,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Senators to watch as Supreme Court fight unfolds

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats say they are hoping for a bipartisan vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. That won’t be easy, but some Republicans have expressed an openness to voting for Biden’s nominee, who currently sits on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit and would be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina voted last year to confirm Jackson for her current position.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

CDC eases mask guidelines for schools and other indoor places. Here's how to stay safe.

According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, most Americans can take off their masks. Based on new metrics that take into account Covid hospitalizations, hospital capacity and new Covid cases, more than 70 percent of the country lives in an area where indoor masks are no longer recommended. For schools located in these parts of the U.S., this represents a seismic shift. Up until now, the agency had recommended universal indoor mask use in K-12 schools to reduce Covid transmission.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
The Hill

Europe braces for wave of Ukrainian refugees

A mass exodus of Ukrainians risks overwhelming resources in neighboring countries even as Europe pledges to aid refugees fleeing Russia’s invasion. U.S. intelligence agencies have assessed that anywhere from 1 million to 5 million Ukrainians could be displaced as Russian forces enter the country from the north, south and east.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snapshot#Zacks Investment Research#Ap#Automated Insights
Fox News

Russia continues Ukraine invasion: LIVE UPDATES

Russian missile strikes Ukrainian civilian oil depot south of Kyiv, official says. A suspected Russian missile strike exploded at a civilian oil depot outside Kyiv early Sunday morning local time, Ukrainian officials said, near the start of the fourth day of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine." A...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

774K+
Followers
395K+
Post
346M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy