Frontier Communications: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) _ Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $189 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Norwalk, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 77 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $1.54 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.57 billion.

