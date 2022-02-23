Iran Says Nuclear Talks At 'Critical' Stage

Iran Monday signalled "significant progress" in talks on reviving a stalled accord on its nuclear programme but President Ebrahim Raisi, on his first visit to a Gulf state, again insisted that Washington must lift its crippling sanctions. Iran's ultraconservative president, a personal target of the US sanctions, spoke out ahead of a summit of natural gas exporting nations in Qatar. The summit will take place against the backdrop of mounting tensions in Ukraine and reported progress in efforts to restore the 2015 deal limiting Iran's nuclear programme. The United States withdrew from the nuclear accord in 2018 under former president Donald Trump, saying it was not tough enough in curtailing Iran's weapons ambitions. Tehran has always denied seeking an atomic bomb. But months of negotiations in Vienna have brought the two sides closer to a revived deal.

MIDDLE EAST ・ 5 DAYS AGO