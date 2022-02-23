ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Determining outcomes of on-farm best practices

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewswise — February 23, 2022 - Baking a cake from scratch has more variables than baking one from a boxed mix. Though one can debate why – and when – cake mixes were developed, they are popular, and produce a uniform product. (They were really patented in the...

Phys.org

Farms following soil-friendly practices grow healthier food, study suggests

Everyone knows eating fruits and vegetables is good for your health. But these days, stores offer a dizzying array of options: organic, conventional, CSAs, local agriculture. Which ones are best for your health?. A new study, published in January in the journal PeerJ, looks at how regenerative farming practices—soil-building techniques...
AGRICULTURE
KFYR-TV

NDFU seeks to end monopolistic practices in ranch, farm industry

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Farmers Union has begun a campaign to address monopolistic practices in the farming and ranching industries. The union is fighting for stronger enforcement of antitrust laws. Officials for the North Dakota Farmers Union say there are consequences of less diversity in agriculture, including unfair market conditions for farmers and ranchers and higher prices for consumers.
BISMARCK, ND
HackerNoon

5 Best Cybersecurity Practices for the Healthcare Industry

In 2021, data breaches in the healthcare industry were the costliest, with an average cost of USD 9.23 million. Cybersecurity in healthcare industry is vital. This article discusses five key cybersecurity best practices to strengthen cybersecurity in healthcare. Ongoing risk assessment enables healthcare organizations to harden their security posture and avert costly data breaches. The increasing use of IoT devices such as smart elevators, HVAC systems, remote patient monitoring systems, etc., has led to the creation of connected IoT infrastructures. Any attack on IoT devices has devastating impacts on the entire operation of the healthcare organization.
TECHNOLOGY

