Retail banking service Klarna launches in Canada

By Nida Zafar
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSwedish financial corporation Klarna is expanding in Canada with the launch of its “Pay in 4” service. The service lets shoppers split their purchases into four payments. There is no interest added on any payments, and the company says the same goes for any additional fees. Customers make payments every two...

Benzinga

GreenBox Partners With Cross River To Launch Banking-as-a-Service Initiative

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. GreenBox (NASDAQ: GBOX), an emerging and rapidly growing fintech company, announced that it has entered into a licensing agreement with Cross River, a respected technology-driven infrastructure provider that offers embedded financial solutions. GBOX’s partnership with Cross River allows the fintech pioneer to launch its first banking-as-a-service initiative and position itself as strong financial technology-driven brands. Leveraging Cross River’s infrastructure and access to the payment rails enables GreenBox to open custodial, reserve and operating accounts for its customers, who can then manage those accounts with a full suite of tools, also powered by Cross River. According to the announcement, the new partnership creates new channels for adding customers and robust revenue growth as well as allowing GreenBox to establish itself as a vertically integrated end-to-end financial technology solution. “This was an important and necessary first step towards the launch of banking as a service which we believe will be a game changer for GreenBox as it will radically expand our capabilities and the vast universe of potential customers, with a customer-inspired, technology driven and combined offering,” said GreenBox CEO Fredi Nisan in the press release. “Not only will we eventually be able offer all our existing merchant clients cutting-edge banking services, but we can also open these solutions to strategic partnership and enterprises seeking white-label solutions. We expect this to be a significant driver of revenue growth. . . . Cross River is the perfect partner to launch this ambitious initiative with given their expertise in banking technology. This represents yet another example of us executing against our master plan for expansion, with a trusted, tech-forward bank whose mission is aligned with our own. Together, we will be a disruptive force in the fintech landscape, enabling the sustainable, long-term value our shareholders expect.”
BUSINESS
Reuters

Canada January retail sales seen rebounding from December decline

OTTAWA, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Canadian retail sales most likely rose 2.4% in January from December, preliminary data from Statistics Canada showed on Friday, following on a 1.8% decline in December as consumers stayed home amid concerns over the Omicron coronavirus variant. Retail sales totaled C$57.05 billion ($44.91 billion) in...
RETAIL
rigzone.com

Schlumberger Launches New Drilling Service

Schlumberger has announced the introduction of the GeoSphere 360 3D reservoir mapping-while-drilling service – the latest in a line of launches. The service leverages advanced cloud and digital solutions to deliver real-time 3D profiling of reservoir objects, according to the company, which noted that this improves reservoir understanding and enhances well placement to maximize returns from complex reservoirs.
INDUSTRY
pymnts

Canada's Trudeau Gets Banks' Help in Protests

Justin Trudeau, Canada’s prime minister, is using his emergency powers to cut the flow of money to the trucker protests opposed to his vaccine mandate, Bloomberg reported Monday (Feb. 14). Banks will now have to review their relationships with those involved in the blockade and report them. In addition,...
ADVOCACY
John Tory
pymnts

Revolut Launches UK Payroll Service

Online bank Revolut has launched a new payroll management service in the United Kingdom, the company announced. Called Payroll, the service will let customers manage payroll out of their business banking accounts. “We’ll calculate taxes, (National Insurance) and pension contributions for you. All you need to do is set up...
BUSINESS
Coinspeaker

Singaporean Banking Giant DBS Reveals Intentions to Launch Retail Crypto Trading Desk by Year’s End

DBS says its retail crypto trading desk will be broader in scope and accessibility than its current institutional service. Singaporean banking giant DBS Bank Limited is reportedly planning to launch a retail crypto trading desk by the end of 2022. Piyush Gupta, chief executive officer at the multinational bank, revealed this development during a Q4 earnings call on Monday, February 14th. Gupta said:
RETAIL
#Retail Banking#Canada#Retailer#Innovation#Swedish#Gamestop#Canadian
Bisnow

Retail REIT Launches With $547M Portfolio Acquisition

A portfolio acquisition of more than a half-billion dollars has a newly renamed retail REIT off to a fast start under its new moniker. American Finance Trust has completed the acquisition of 44 open-air U.S. shopping centers for a total of $547M. The deal is the first part of an...
RETAIL
Reuters

Russia gets the Huawei treatment, on steroids

WASHINGTON, Feb 24 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Russia is getting an uber taste of what it’s like to be Huawei. The U.S. government said on Thursday it will cut the country off from American microchips, telecoms gear and other items. It’s a more wide-ranging version of the trade curbs that hobbled China’s telecommunications giant and could sting the Russian economy more than financial sanctions.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Royal Bank of Canada: Simply Better Than Most

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) is the largest bank in Canada by market cap, and has been a solid investment for well over 100 years. They have been growing right along with the North American economy, and have been paying solid dividends to shareholders along the way. Thanks to strong fundamentals, Royal Bank of Canada is considered one of the safest banks in North America (by Global Finance). During tumultuous times like this, Royal Bank of Canada is a great company to put your money at work because:
MARKETS
Americas
Retail
Economy
Vancouver, CA
Washington Times

Democrats launch overregulation of bank mergers

The Biden administration plans to move forward with its big-government agenda by overregulating mergers and acquisitions in the banking sector. The Department of Justice, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation are launching a review of bank merger policies that could circumvent the agencies’ statutory authority and limit banking options for consumers.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

UK scientists fear brain drain as Brexit rows put research at risk

British science is facing the threat of a highly damaging brain drain that could see scores of top young researchers leaving the UK. In addition, the futures of several major British-led international projects are also now in jeopardy following a delay in funding by the European Union. Senior scientists say...
SCIENCE
protocol.com

The US takes Russia's chips off the table

Hello and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: how U.S. chip sanctions against Russia will impact the sector, dbt raises a huge funding round for its data tools and where the best and brightest in enterprise tech are headed next. Spin up. After years of taking a wait-and-see attitude toward cloud...
FOREIGN POLICY
Motor1.com

Congrats, America: 100 Percent Energy Independence Has Been Reached

The United States has long been the world's top petroleum-consuming country, and not by a small margin either. In 2020, the US consumed an average of 18.1 million barrels of petroleum per day, far ahead of second-place China at approximately 14.2 million barrels. However, the US produced 18.6 million barrels per day in 2020 – 500,000 more barrels than it consumed. That hasn't happened in at least 70 years.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

