In Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final appearance in Charlottesville, Virginia basketball — on the back of an incendiary performance by senior guard Kihei Clark — gave the coach a farewell to remember, with a nail-biting finish ultimately not going the Cavaliers’ way. After leading by as many as five in the first half, the size and speed of the Blue Devils (24-4, 14-3 ACC) were simply too much to overcome, even in front of what was by far the best home crowd Virginia has seen all season. Clark would lead the Cavaliers (17-11, 11-7 ACC) in scoring with 25 points, while sophomore guard Jeremy Roach led Duke with 15.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO