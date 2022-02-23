ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TJX: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) _ The TJX Cos. (TJX) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $940.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Framingham, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 78 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 90 cents per share.

The parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores posted revenue of $13.85 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.37 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.28 billion, or $2.70 per share. Revenue was reported as $48.55 billion.

Benzinga

TJX Companies: Q4 Earnings Insights

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. TJX Companies missed estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $0.78 versus an estimate of $0.91. Revenue was up $2.91 billion from the same...
Motley Fool

TJX Earnings: Profit Headwinds Ramp Up in Q4

TJX's comparable sales rose by double-digits over pre-pandemic levels again last quarter. Soaring labor and freight costs led to significant margin deterioration, particularly for the HomeGoods unit. TJX's revenue will continue growing at a healthy clip, and profitability should recover within a couple of years, making TJX stock a great...
