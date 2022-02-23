ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ofcom asked to review operation of Kremlin-backed news channel Russia Today

By Geraldine Scott
The Independent
 3 days ago

Ofcom has been told by the Culture Secretary to review the operation of the Kremlin-backed Russia Today (RT) news channel in the UK.

Writing to the regulator, Nadine Dorries said RT was “demonstrably part of Russia’s global disinformation campaign”.

I can see no reason why it should be allowed to continue to broadcast in this country

Sir Keir Starmer, Labour leader

Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed in the Commons that Ms Dorries had taken the step.

In response to a call from Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer for RT to be taken to task, Mr Johnson said: “We live in a democracy, Mr Speaker, and we live in a country that believes in free speech and I think it’s important that we should leave it up to Ofcom rather than to politicians to decide which media organisations to ban.

“That’s what Russia does.”

Sir Keir said RT was President Vladimir Putin’s “personal propaganda tool” which spread “lies and disinformation”, and added: “I can see no reason why it should be allowed to continue to broadcast in this country.”

The Independent

