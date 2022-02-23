ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Fred defends himself after Paul Scholes and Roy Keane criticism

By Harry Latham-Coyle
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZlqR6_0eMcmtJm00

Fred has insisted his focus is on his performances on the pitch and not high-profile criticism from pundits including former Manchester United midfielders Roy Keane and Paul Scholes .

The Brazilian has been regularly picked out by the pair of Old Trafford midfield predecessors, with Scholes accusing Fred of “lacking fight”, and Keane suggesting that he is “sloppy and lazy”.

While believing that they are entitled to express their opinions, Fred does not agree with their assessment of his performances, and says he does not let the “negative comments” affect him.

“They had many moments of glory for Manchester United and now they’re paid to give opinions, so I’m fine with it,” Fred explained to TNT Sports Brazil .

“It’s their job and it’s their right to do so. I don’t agree with it but it’s their opinion.

“I’m not confrontational, I’ve heard a lot of negative comments about me, always negative, but I won’t say anything back. My focus is to work on the pitch.”

Fred scored his third goal of the Premier League season to help Manchester United to a 4-2 win against Leeds.

The 28-year-old was signed for a fee in excess of £50 million from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2018.

The Brazilian has at times taken the brunt of criticism directed at a Manchester United midfield that has largely struggled since his arrival at the club, and the player understands why he divides opinion.

“I’ve had ups and downs since arriving here,” continued Fred.

“I know I’m not the best player, the most technical, but I give my blood and my life every time I’m on the pitch. As we say in Brazil, I carry the piano for the artists to play. Some fans like me and others don’t. But football is like that, you need to learn to deal with criticism.

“I listen to constructive criticism, for sure, but there is a lot of criticism just to humiliate you. It’s easy to go on social media and write anything full of hatred.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Roy Keane reveals he moved into punditry after his HOROSCOPE advised him to 'stop saying no to people' when ITV offered him the chance to be on their studio panel for Man United's 2011 Champions League final against Barcelona

Roy Keane has revealed he made his big move into punditry because of advice from his horoscope. The former Manchester United captain is now a no-nonsense pundit for ITV and Sky Sports who has gained a reputation for not pulling punches with his opinions. But back in 2011, Keane was...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Roy Keane tells Manchester United to appoint Diego Simeone as manager in the summer because 'he doesn't mess around with players' as the Red Devils plan for life after Ralf Rangnick's spell as interim boss

Roy Keane has pinpointed Diego Simeone as the ideal appointment for Manchester United this summer after urging his former club to 'get the right manager' when Ralf Rangnick's interim stint comes to an end. Rangnick has somewhat steadied the ship since taking temporary charge of United back in December, suffering...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea vs Liverpool predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Carabao Cup final today

Both managers may well line up in the League Cup final without their first-choice goalkeepers, as Chelsea face Liverpool at Wembley on Sunday.Jurgen Klopp has already confirmed that Caoimhin Kelleher will be playing, having been a decisive player in the Reds’ run to the final, but Thomas Tuchel is playing his cards closer to his chest.The Blues’ boss acknowledged it was a tough call to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga with the returned-from-Afcon-duty Edouard Mendy for the Club World Cup final, so he could opt to let the Spaniard feature here.However, he also says he cannot be “sentimental” about the decision, which...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Keane
Person
Paul Scholes
The Independent

Frank Lampard blasts officials after Everton’s defeat to Manchester City

A furious Everton manager Frank Lampard blasted VAR official Chris Kavanagh as “incompetent at best” and a “professional who cannot do his job right” after his side were denied a late penalty in the 1-0 defeat against Manchester City.Phil Foden’s 82nd-minute goal was shortly followed by the ball striking the arm of midfielder Rodri.Referee Paul Tierney had not given a decision on the pitch and VAR official Kavanagh ruled there was no reason to change that.The fury of the home fans was matched by that of coach Ashley Cole, who was shown a yellow card for his protestations to Tierney...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Roman Abramovich hands over ‘stewardship’ of Chelsea to trustees of club foundation

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has announced he is handing over the reins of the Stamford Bridge side to the club’s foundation.The Russian businessman has been sole proprietor of the club since June 2003. Since he bought the club, he has helped Chelsea to secure five Premier League titles, five FA Cups, three League Cups, two Champions League crowns, and two Europa League trophies.However, he now appears to have put the running of the organisation in the hands of members of the Chelsea Foundation, which describes itself as a registered charity involved in “community activities, including our international work and anti-discrimination...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Premier League#Brazilian#Tnt Sports Brazil
The Independent

Bath coach Neal Hatley hails Joe Cokanasiga after late try double secures win over Newcastle

Joe Cokanasiga’s late try double, on his return from injury after five months out, snatched a 30-25 win for Bath at Newcastle Falcons and delighted head coach Neal Hatley.The England international was named in the matchday 23 for the first time since suffering a knee injury in pre-season and proved to be the matchwinner as Bath recorded their first bonus-point triumph of the Gallagher Premiership campaign.Bath went in 18-11 behind at the break but winger Cokanasiga came on after 53 minutes and came up with two tries in 12 minutes.Cokanasiga’s second score four minutes from time, converted by Danny Cipriani,...
RUGBY
The Independent

The Independent

523K+
Followers
177K+
Post
244M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy