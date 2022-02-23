ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parliament is ‘not the appropriate place to be raising’ Boris Johnson’s comments about Muslims, Speaker says

By Jon Stone
The Independent
 3 days ago

Parliament is "not the appropriate place" to be raising concerns about Boris Johnson 's comments about Muslims , the Speaker has said.

At prime minister's questions on Wednesday Labour MP Imran Hussain said that Mr Johnson was "no stranger to derogatory remarks about Muslim women".

As if about to ask a question, Mr Hussain continued and said "let me ask the prime minister..." before he was cut off by the Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle .

Sir Lindsay said: "This is not the appropriate place to be raising that", and moved onto another MP without asking Mr Johnson to answer the question or allowing Mr Hussain to continue.

The Labour MP for Bradford began his question by raising concerns about Mark Spencer, the MP who has been appointed Commons leader despite being under government investigation for alleged Islamophobia, which he denies.

But when he turned to the prime minister’s own record he was cut off by the Speaker. Mr Johnson has previously in 2018 described Muslim women as looking like “bank robbers” and “letterboxes”.

In 2019 Tell MAMA, an organisation which documents instances of racism against Muslims, reported a 375 per cent increase in attacks in the week following after Mr Johnson’s comments, some “directly referenced Boris Johnson and/or the language used in his column”.

The Speaker did not elaborate on his reasoning for cutting off Mr Hussain, but a spokesperson for the House of Commons authorities told The Independent: "Mr Speaker was following the convention set out in Erskine May that Members should not make accusations about the conduct of other Members as a ‘sideswipe’ as part of a question.

"In other words, any accusation about a Member’s conduct should only be done in the form of a substantive motion, and not just in passing."

But the decision prompted instant criticism. The Labour Muslim Network said: “Thank you to Imran Hussain for raising the issue of Islamophobia in the House of Commons today. It is absolutely shameful that this important issue was shouted down by Conservative MPs and dismissed by the House of Commons Speaker.”

Ali Milani, who was Labour’s parliamentary candidate against Mr Johnson at the 2019 election, said: “Good on Imran Hussain, shame on the Commons Speaker [Linsay Hoyle]”.

Following the exchange, Mr Hussain said: "Today I raised the serious issue of Islamophobia at the top of the Conservative Party.

"I was silenced in Parliament, but they can't stop me speaking out against this Government's disgusting racism - so I ask here: If you can't call out Islamophobia at PMQs then where can you?"

Boris Johnson says scrapping Covid isolation requirements is ‘moment of pride’

Boris Johnson has said scrapping requirements for people to self-isolate if they have Covid is a “moment of pride” as he prepares to remove restrictions that have been in place since the start of the pandemic.The prime minister’s cabinet is expected to confirm the policy change on Monday, which will make it legal for people to mix with other members of the public, such as getting on a crowded train, while having the virus for the first time since the start of the pandemic. MPs will be updated on the decision in the House of Commons in the afternoon,...
Legal isolation for Covid to end from Thursday, Boris Johnson says

People who test positive for coronavirus will no longer be legally required to isolate from Thursday, and free universal testing will end in April under Boris Johnson’s plan for “living with Covid”.The Prime Minister detailed the strategy for England to the Commons late on Monday afternoon after a Cabinet disagreement thought to centre on funding for future surveillance of the virus.Those who receive a positive Covid-19 test will still be advised to stay at home for at least five days, but will not be obliged to under law under the plans subject to parliamentary approval.Routine contact tracing will also end...
Living with Covid: What is Boris Johnson’s plan?

Boris Johnson is set to unveil his “Living with Covid” strategy on Monday, which is expected to include scrapping the legal requirement to self-isolate after testing positive for coronavirus.The prime minister will meet first with Cabinet colleagues, then make an afternoon announcement to the Commons before hosting a press conference on Monday evening.Trailing the end of restrictions in England as the Omicron wave continued to wane, Mr Johnson said: “Today will mark a moment of pride after one of the most difficult periods in our country’s history as we begin to learn to live with Covid.“It would not be...
