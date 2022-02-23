ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ask Me Anything: Simon Calder answers your questions on travel in 2022

By Simon Calder
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

After almost two years of onerous restrictions – and some outright travel bans – coronavirus rules are easing rapidly across the world.

On Monday 21 February most of Australia ended its international isolation, welcoming back fully vaccinated tourists, family visitors and business travellers.

Yet complex rules on testing – and flight connections – remain across the world.

In addition, the largest state down under, Western Australia, is keeping its frontiers closed for now .

Travellers must also check the Covid testing requirements of connecting points along the way, such as Dubai.

In Europe, the pace of change is accelerating. In the past 10 days France, Spain, Norway and Switzerland have all reduced their barriers to travel.

So what do these changes mean for your future plans? And will countries continue to insist on special rules for unvaccinated travellers?

Our expert Simon Calder will be on hand to answer all your latest travel questions in an ‘Ask me anything’ event this Friday morning, between 10 and 11am. He will be answering live in the comments section below.

Register to submit your question in the comments box under this article. If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the comments section to leave your question.

Don’t worry if you can’t see your question – they will be hidden until Simon joins the conversation to answer them.

Then join us live on this page from 10am as Simon tackles as many of your travel queries as he can within an hour.

