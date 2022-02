The Wisconsin Badgers will arrive back in Madison later Saturday night all alone atop the Big Ten Conference standings with a week remaining in the regular season. The No. 13 Badgers (23-5, 14-4) defeated the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, 66-61, to become the first ranked team to win at Jersey Mike's Arena this season. The victory moved Wisconsin a full game ahead of Purdue and a game and a half ahead of Illinois in the conference. Purdue entered the day alone in first but lost to Michigan State on the road. Illinois lost to Ohio State at home on Thursday.

MADISON, WI ・ 3 HOURS AGO