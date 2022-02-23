ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Emma Raducanu stalker given five-year restraining order

By Tom Ambrose
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RVavo_0eMcmir100

A man who stalked and harassed the British tennis star Emma Raducanu has been given a five-year restraining order and sentenced to community service.

Amrit Magar, 35, who said he had walked 23 miles to the US Open champion’s home in London and then took her father’s shoe – thinking it belonged to Raducanu – as a souvenir, was found guilty of stalking at Bromley magistrates court last month.

Magar, from Harrow in north-east London, turned up at the property on three separate occasions between 1 November and 4 December last year, the court heard.

He loitered outside, left unwanted gifts and cards and stole items from the porch. A bouquet of flowers he left included a note that read: “Nothing to say but you deserve love.” There was also a self-drawn map to show the “23 miles” he had walked from his home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35woHf_0eMcmir100
Amrit Magar. Photograph: Kirsty O’Connor/PA

Magar was arrested after Raducanu’s father, Ian, was alerted by a doorbell camera, finding his trainer had been stolen from the porch.

In a statement to the court, Raducanu, 19, said the ordeal had left her feeling afraid to go out alone. “Since all this has happened I have felt creeped out. I feel very apprehensive if I go out, especially if I am on my own,” the British No 1 said in a statement reported by the Mail.

“Because of this I feel like my freedom has been taken away from me. I am constantly looking over my shoulder. I feel on edge and worried this could happen again. I don’t feel safe in my own home, which is where I should feel safest.”

Magar found her address by travelling to the London suburb where she lives with her parents and asking people for directions.

On his last visit to the property in early December, he decorated a tree in the front garden with Christmas lights. He was caught by Raducanu’s father, who recognised Magar from previous visits and followed him by car while calling the police.

The tennis player told police: “I want to move to a new house with better security because I am worried he might come back as he knows where my home is.”

Magar was given a five-year restraining order and an 18-month community order, including 200 hours of unpaid work and an eight-week curfew between 9pm and 6am monitored by an electronic tag.

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restraining Order#Stalker#Stalking#Us Open#Souvenir#British#Bromley
The Independent

Hitman who murdered reality TV star’s brother in gang war jailed for life

A Swedish hitman who murdered a reality television star’s brother in a tit-for-tat gang war has been handed a life sentence with a minimum term of 35 years.Flamur Beqiri, 36, was shot dead on the doorstep of his £1.7 million home in Battersea, south-west London, in front of his screaming wife as she shielded their two-year-old son on Christmas Eve in 2019.Mr Beqiri, the brother of The Real Housewives Of Cheshire star Misse Beqiri, was a kingpin in an international drugs gang and was targeted as part of a feud with a rival organised crime group.Anis Hemissi, 24, a professional...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Blackpool care home worker caught on camera raping woman, 99

A "despicable" care home worker was caught raping a 99-year-old woman with dementia on a hidden camera that had been installed by worried relatives. Her family fitted the device after her behaviour changed and she had begged: "Don't leave me, they will hurt me," the Crown Prosecution Service said. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Manon Jones killed herself after 26 hours in mental heath unit

A health board made "gross failures" when caring for a teenager with depression who killed herself during a fire alarm at a hospital. Manon Jones died in March 2018 while she was being treated at the Ty Llidiard unit at Bridgend's Princess of Wales Hospital. The coroner has issued the...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
The Independent

Airline under fire after abandoning 14-year-old girl at airport terminal hundreds of miles from home

Air Canada allegedly abandoned a 14-year-old at the Toronto airport more than 1,200 miles away from home following the cancellation of a Newfoundland-bound flight due to “labour disruption”.The airline turned Eva away and asked her to find her own place to sleep, transportation and food. When the panicked teen’s mother Diomerys O’Leary asked her to seek help from the airline, she alleged her daughter was turned away by the airline twice.“She was crying and desperate, asking me ‘What do I do?’ I just couldn’t believe it,” Ms O’Leary told CBC News.Eva had come back to Canada from a trip to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Neighbour, 44, who harassed a grandmother by putting her washing machine on a constant spin cycle and calling her a 'paedophile' in front of her grandchildren is spared jail

A woman harassed a grandmother by putting her washing machine on a constant spin cycle and calling her a 'paedophile' in front of her grandchildren. Iqra Malik, 44, from Islington, north London, conducted a 'malicious' two-year campaign targeting her neighbour, grandmother Anne-Marie Cole. Her behaviour eventually forced her victim to...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

Mandy Allwood: Tributes to ‘Octomum’ who lost all eight of her babies as dies from cancer aged 56

Tributes have been paid to Britain’s “Octomum” who has died from cancer at the age of 56.Mandy Allwood made global headlines after she announced she was expecting octuplets with her then boyfriend Paul Hudson in 1996.But tragically she lost the six boys and two girls after going into labour early at 24 weeks, giving birth to them over the course of three days.Ms Allwood was expected to be cremated in a service funded by the local council with no mourners present on Friday morning.The mother went on to have three children – but neighbours and friends have revealed she “never...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Man who rammed soiled underwear down young boy’s throat walks free from court

A 42-year-old man who forced faeces-filled underpants down a child’s throat has evaded jail time, blaming childhood “trauma” for his behaviour. Stanley Haywood, of Cirencester, Gloucestershire, attacked the young boy moments after he told Haywood he had “had an accident,” Swindon Magistrates’ Court heard on Monday. The youngster became “scared” after Haywood repeatedly asked him about the incident, leaving him to remain silent before heading upstairs to change his dirty clothes and clean himself up.Haywood then followed the child and found him holding a soiled pair of underpants, prompting him to launch his attack.“He grabbed [the underpants] from [the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘Lenient’ sentence of kidnapper who bundled girlfriend into van to be reviewed

The prison sentence handed to a kidnapper who bundled his girlfriend into a van before she was found seriously injured will be reviewed to see if it was “unduly lenient”.The Attorney General said they have received a request for the seven-and-a-half year jail term given to Chay Bowskill to be considered under the Unduly Lenient Sentence (ULS) scheme.Angel Lynn, 19, was found lying seriously injured in the carriageway of the A6 near Loughborough at around 10.45am on September 17 2020, Leicestershire Police said.Bowskill, 20, of Syston, Leicestershire was convicted of kidnap, coercive and controlling behaviour, and perverting the course...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

19-year-old claims she was rejected for a job at a grocery store because of her playful outgoing VOICEMAIL message - revealing a manager insisted it was 'inappropriate' (despite it containing NO rude words)

A 19-year-old woman says that a manager rejected her for a job at a grocery store because her outgoing voicemail message wasn't 'appropriate' — but viewers hear nothing wrong with it. Zanaya Jones took to TIkTok to play the outgoing message, which was recorded in a playful, sing-song voice.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
sciencealert.com

Archaeologists Find 40 Beheaded Roman Skeletons With Skulls Between Their Legs

About 40 beheaded skeletons were among 425 bodies found in a late Roman cemetery uncovered by archeologists in southern England. The team of around 50 archeologists made the discovery during an excavation at Fleet Marston, near Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, on the route of the multi-billion pound high-speed rail link that is currently under construction, HS2 said.
SCIENCE
The Guardian

The Guardian

163K+
Followers
54K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy