ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Nearly 9,000-year-old shrine unearthed in Jordan

By Brad Dress, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=105naN_0eMcmanD00

( The Hill ) — Archaeologists say they unearthed a nearly 9,000-year-old shrine in the desert of Jordan.

The archeologists made the discovery at a remote Neolithic campsite on the eastern side of Jordan’s desert, The Associated Press reported.

The shrine held two large standing stones carved with anthropomorphic figures as well as a hearth and altar and a miniature model of a convergence of two large stone walls that are used to trap gazelles.

The finding amazed the archeologists because it’s ancient but in good condition.

“It’s 9,000 years old and everything was almost intact,” said Jordanian archaeologist Wael Abu-Azziza, the co-director of the project, to the AP.

The oldest temple in the world, the Gobekli Tepe, is 11,000 years old, according to Smithsonian Magazine .

The structure in Turkey predates Stonehenge in England.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

1,200-year-old Remains Of Sacrificed Adults, Kids Unearthed In Peru

Peruvian archeologists have unearthed eight children and 12 adults apparently sacrificed around 800-1,200 years ago, they said on Tuesday, in a major dig at the pre-Incan Cajamarquilla complex east of Lima. The remains were outside an underground tomb where the team from Peru's San Marcos University found in November an...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shrine#Turkey#Unearthed#Smithsonian Magazine#Neolithic#The Associated Press#Jordanian#Ap#Nexstar Media Inc
Smithonian

2,000-Year-Old Buddhist Temple Unearthed in Pakistan

Archaeologists in northwest Pakistan’s Swat Valley have unearthed a roughly 2,000-year-old Buddhist temple that could be one of the oldest in the country, reports the Hindustan Times. Located in the town of Barikot, the structure likely dates to the second century B.C.E., according to a statement. It was built...
WORLD
allthatsinteresting.com

This 2,000-Year-Old Roman Mosaic Was Just Unearthed In Central London

Made up of two stunningly intricate panels, this mosaic is the largest one found in London in half a century. In the shadow of the iconic Shard in London, archeologists have come across an echo of the city’s ancient past. Right there in the heart of the city, they’ve unearthed a striking Roman mosaic which dates back to the late second to early third century.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Middle East
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Chelyabinsk meteor that exploded over Russia in 2013 may have also been involved in the giant impact that formed the MOON, study reveals

The Chelyabinsk meteor that exploded over Russia in 2013 may also have been involved in the massive impact that formed the moon, a new study suggests. Researchers led by the University of Cambridge think it may have been been part of an ancient collision that broke off a chunk of baby Earth to form the moon 4.5 billion years ago.
ASTRONOMY
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
436K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy