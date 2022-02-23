Queen Elizabeth Is Showing ‘Extraordinary Courage’ Amid COVID Battle: The Monarch Is ‘Handling This Without Any Fuss’

Keeping calm and carrying on. Queen Elizabeth II is facing her COVID-19 diagnosis head on and with a steady resolve, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

The queen, 95, is “extremely thankful” for everyone in her orbit who has been providing her with “emotional and practical support” since testing positive for the coronavirus on Sunday, February 20, the insider tells Us, adding that the monarch doesn’t need much help from her supportive inner circle.

“Of course, she has a team of doctors to lean on whenever needed and a support staff that’s second to none,” the source explains. “But thus far Her Majesty has been handling this without any fuss or need to involve too many others in her recovery.”

The insider also divulged that “everyone” is marveling at Queen Elizabeth’s strength and her commitment to her royal duties.

“She’s showed extraordinary courage and is thankful for all the love and support she’s received, and as long as she feels able to work that’s what she’ll continue to [do],” the source tells Us. “It’s typical of her selfless character and everyone is just in awe of her resolve and bravery. She’s truly one of a kind and an example to everyone around her.”

As for how she is feeling physically, “Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement to Us on February 20. Since these symptoms were still present on Tuesday, February 22, the longest-reigning British monarch “has decided not to undertake her planned virtual engagements today, but will continue with light duties,” the palace noted.

Prior to his death in April 2021, Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth received the COVID-19 vaccine in January 2021.

“Once you’ve had the vaccine, you have a feeling of, you know, you’re protected, which is I think very important,” she revealed in a February 2021 video call with NHS officials. “I think the other thing is, that it is obviously difficult for people if they’ve never had a vaccine … but they ought to think about other people rather than themselves.”

Multiple members of the royal family have battled COVID-19 — the most recent being the queen’s eldest son, Prince Charles, and his wife, Duchess Camilla, who both tested positive days before the royal matriarch’s own diagnosis. This was the Prince of Wales’ second bout with the virus; his first was in March 2020.

After Clarence House announced on February 10 that the future king tested positive for COVID-19, Us confirmed that the queen was “being monitored” but showed no symptoms at the time.

