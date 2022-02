There are 6,900 students within the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District who are now able to decide whether they want to wear a mask at school. This comes after the board of trustees decided Tuesday night on mask choice for the students in a 5 to 2 vote. Paso Robles is the first school district within San Luis Obispo County to make this move.

PASO ROBLES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO