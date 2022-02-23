Fire crews searched the Connecticut River in Springfield for person

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – The Springfield Fire Department searched the Connecticut River for a possible person in the water Wednesday morning.

The search was called off shortly after 8 a.m. from the river. Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News a man was found walking back to his car from the train tracks but was not the person they were searching for. Police found the missing man behind a gym on West Columbus Avenue and he is being reunited with his family in Connecticut.











The fire department deployed a boat in the Connecticut River and concentrated their search near the train bridge on the north side of the Memorial Bridge at around 7:15 a.m. The Memorial Bridge has reopened after one lane was closed for police cruisers and an ambulance that were stationed on the bridge.

