Fire crews searched the Connecticut River in Springfield for person

By Melissa Torres, Ashley Shook
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – The Springfield Fire Department searched the Connecticut River for a possible person in the water Wednesday morning.

The search was called off shortly after 8 a.m. from the river. Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News a man was found walking back to his car from the train tracks but was not the person they were searching for. Police found the missing man behind a gym on West Columbus Avenue and he is being reunited with his family in Connecticut.

The fire department deployed a boat in the Connecticut River and concentrated their search near the train bridge on the north side of the Memorial Bridge at around 7:15 a.m. The Memorial Bridge has reopened after one lane was closed for police cruisers and an ambulance that were stationed on the bridge.

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

