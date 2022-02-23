ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tribe grapples with a crisis regarding missing women along California coast

By Gillian Flaccus
 3 days ago
YUROK RESERVATION, Calif. — The young mother had behaved erratically for months, hitchhiking and wandering naked through two Native American reservations and a small town clustered along Northern California’s rugged Lost Coast. Then, Emmilee Risling was charged with arson for igniting a fire in a cemetery. Her...

Inside California's cannabis crisis

It’s a raw December day in the heart of California weed country, and thousands of cannabis growers, purveyors and smokers are gathered at the 18th annual Emerald Cup Harvest Ball in Santa Rosa, California. The blissful funk of a psychedelic soul band wafts from an outdoor stage as a chilly drizzle falls, and chipper corporate promoters hand out branded rain slickers to shoppers. They’re waiting to get into a makeshift dispensary for the popular cannabis brand Cookies, housed in a magnificent geodesic dome packed with display cases full of bud, concentrates, vape cartridges and seeds for sale. In the indoor Puffco Pavilion nearby, buyers are examining jars full of frosty nugs and haggling over cannabis seeds and plant cuttings, some of which are selling for up to $1,000. There’s weed everywhere you look. California’s enormous marijuana market, which reached an estimated $4.4 billion in sales in 2020, has seemingly reached peak cannabis capitalism.
Requirement to Show Proof of Vaccination or Proof of Negative Test to Attend Large Events in Washington State Set to End March 1

OLYMPIA - An emergency order requiring those who attend large indoor or outdoor events in Washington state to show proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test will end March 1. Washington Governor Jay Inslee amended Proclamation 21-16 on Thursday, announcing the termination of the emergency order effective...
California Voice: Online gambling measure would hurt Indian tribes

For the past 20 years, California voters have repeatedly stood with Indian tribes as we’ve sought to authorize and uphold gaming on tribal lands. Indian gaming has promoted tribal self-reliance – supporting education, infrastructure, health care, housing and other vital resources for our people. In return, Indian tribes...
Drastic cooldown in store for California, West Coast

Following an extended bout of warm weather in the western United States, including record-breaking temperatures for some, a flip in the weather pattern will bring cold air and snow to the region this week. Temperatures across much of California, Nevada and Arizona peaked over the weekend, soaring to 15-20 degrees...
Local tribe issues emergency declaration for missing women and suspected human trafficking

KLAMATH, Calif.(KIEM)-The Yurok reservation is confronting what some call a crisis of missing and murdered women. The tribe has issued an emergency declaration on human trafficking and missing women. The reason is that there have been five instances in the past 18 months where women have gone missing or been killed in the lost coast […] The post Local tribe issues emergency declaration for missing women and suspected human trafficking appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
Here Are The Top 5 Most Ruthless Female Gangsters Who Terrorized New York

It's a man's world, but these women ruled it! Check out the Top 5 women gangsters of New York. Stephanie St. Clair aka Queenie aka Madame St. Clair was the numbers queen of Harlem. She was Creole (African and French descent). She was a female boss and sometimes-gangster. She used strategy and force to keep other gangsters, like Dutch Schultz, out of Harlem. According to the Mob Museum,
People from all major racial and ethnic minority groups in U.S. report frequent COVID-19-related discrimination

People from all major racial and ethnic minority population groups in the United States report experiencing more COVID-19-related discrimination than white adults, a new study shows. COVID-19-related discrimination includes experiences of being threatened or harassed based on someone's perception of another having COVID-19. To date, this is the largest study, with the most diverse participants, to examine discrimination related to COVID-19. The study was led by Paula D. Strassle, Ph.D., of the National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities (NIMHD), part of the National Institutes of Health, and was published in the American Journal of Public Health on Feb. 23, 2022.
