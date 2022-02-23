What’s Trending: Luxembourgish

Jason Au’s stark but strangely tender image from a sunlit Hong Kong mall sums up our Covid times. Jason Au took this picture in a shopping mall atrium one Sunday afternoon in Hong Kong in December 2020. At the beginning of that month, with Covid cases rising again, restrictions had been reintroduced that encouraged all residents to stay at home and limited groups to two people. Each group had to be 1.5 metres from one another. The shadows on the floor of the shopping centre created a natural grid for this social distancing. Au’s photograph was part of a series that saw him shortlisted last week, from among 156,000 entrants, for this year’s Sony World Photography awards in the architecture and design category.

