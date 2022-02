HUNTINGTON — More than 1,300 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in West Virginia on Sunday as the omicron surge continues to slow in the state. The state Department of Health and Human Resources reported 1,348 new cases of the virus, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 476,060 since the pandemic began nearly two years ago. There have been 5,992 virus-related deaths. There were 8,276 active cases across the state Sunday, compared to one week ago when there was 11,851 active cases.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO