Chief Chris Catren will be taking up the one-year position and has been serving with Redlands PD since 1994 and been in the position of chief since 2017. "One of the big things that Cal Chiefs does is, of course, the influence on legislation that's coming down, and you know there's never a shortage of legislation and new legislation being proposed," said Catren.

REDLANDS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO