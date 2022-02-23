13 Nordstrom Top-Rated Beauty Products You Need To Check Out: Mac, Nars, Benefit, It Cosmetics & More

Finding the right cut for your hair texture is one of the best ways to enhance your look and flatter your features. While thicker strands often do well with layered looks to help utilize the texture, it can oftentimes be more difficult to determine the perfect cut for locks that fall on the thinner side. It’s tempting to simply follow the trends when it comes to getting a new haircut, but tailoring your trim to your specific needs with the help of your stylist will allow you the best chance at loving your look even outside of how they styled it at the salon.

HAIR CARE ・ 1 DAY AGO