Gear up for tax season with must-have cryptocurrency tax filing software

By Audacy Staff
 3 days ago

If you had to choose between a bad hangover, getting stranded somewhere due to a canceled flight, or having to spend an afternoon doing your taxes , that hangover starts to look pretty darn good. And now that you've been dabbling in the world of cryptocurrency, filing your taxes feels even more complicated than normal.

A lot of us have a lot of questions about cryptocurrency these days and mostly have no clue how to account for them while filing your taxes, and that's what the Accointing Crypto Tax Software is for. No matter which of their plans you choose, this software aids in all your crypto tax needs, from tracking your portfolio to importing your transactions. And the best part? It's completely pain-free. During our Gear Up For Tax Season Sale, you can get both Accointing plans for an extra 10% off with code REFUND.

Featured in Yahoo! Finance, Bloomberg, Seeking Alpha, The Block, and more, Accointing Crypto Tax Software has all your crypto tax needs covered. From the software's Pro Plan to its Trader Plan, you can analyze your performance and explore all of your transactions in one spot. In fact, the program features over 300 integrations, allowing you to import your crypto transactions and show you how much you've gained and lost over the year.

Even if you don't know what you're doing, the Accointing Crypto Tax Software gives you a full, customized crypto tax report in no more than five clicks of your mouse, even if you're doing seemingly complicated tasks, like generating your Form 8949 to fill out your Schedule D form. You can even use it to explore the crypto market by reviewing the current state of things, researching trending tokens, and even setting up alerts.

With all these incredible features and easy-to-use functions, it's no wonder crypto enthusiasts are praising this tax software online, with 4.6 out of 5 stars on the App Store, 4.3 out of 5 stars on Google Play Store, and more rave reviews across the internet. The program was even named "Best Portfolio Tracker" by the 2021 Benzinga Fintech Awards.

Get the Accointing Crypto Tax Software for$26.99 (reg. $79), the Accointing Crypto Tax Software (Pro Plan) for $107.99 (reg. $299), the Accointing Crypto Tax Software (Trader Plan) for $71.99 ($199), all when you use code REFUND at check-out.

Prices subject to change.

CNET

Set Up Direct Deposit With the IRS to Avoid a Tax Season Nightmare

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. The 2022 tax season is well underway, and some early filers have even already received their tax refunds. However, the IRS is warning of possible delays this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and an unprecedented backlog of tax returns For that reason, the IRS is urging Americans to file their taxes electronically and also set up direct deposit.
INCOME TAX
FOXBusiness

Expanded child tax credit complicates filing season

This tax season, taxpayers who care for children are navigating a fundamental change in the Child Tax Credit (CTC) as they file their returns. For some, it could mean a surprise change in their refund size, or other potential complications, highlighting the downsides of administering family programs in the already remarkably complex federal tax system.
INCOME TAX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Picasso
AOL Corp

IRS Chief: We're facing enormous challenges this tax filing season

As the IRS begins this tax season, it continues to face enormous challenges. Our dedicated workforce has done everything it can to prepare for filing day on April 18. Our immediate focus is simplifying the taxpayer’s filing experience by streamlining the process, answering as many questions as possible and reducing our historic inventories.
INCOME TAX
BGR.com

Millions of Americans have no idea they’re eligible for tax credits up to $8,000

The now-defunct child tax credit expansion is back in the news this week, thanks to AOC saying the expiration of the monthly checks is at least partly responsible for a rise in crime. And that she’s so disgusted with the “s–tshow” of Congress that she thinks about quitting politics “all the time.” Such comments, however, ignore a couple of key facts — such as the second half of the child tax credit, coming via this year’s tax season. Plus other benefits, like the Child and Dependent Care Credit.
INCOME TAX
CBS News

How to file taxes online in 2022

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Tax season is on. The IRS began accepting and processing federal income returns for the latest tax year on January...
INCOME TAX
Hutch Post

IRS resource page offers latest guidance on tax filing season

WASHINGTON — To help taxpayers and tax professionals, the Internal Revenue Service today announced a special new page on IRS.gov to provide the latest details and information affecting the 2022 filing season and ongoing efforts by the agency to address the inventory of previously filed tax returns. During this...
INCOME TAX
KXRM

Colorado to accept cryptocurrency for tax and fees

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado is expected to become the first state to accept cryptocurrency for payment of state tax and fees. Cryptocurrency is a digital way to pay for things without a bank or government through a computer system. “Cryptocurrency is verified by mining which is done by millions of computers and so, therefore, it […]
COLORADO STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

How much do you have to earn to skip filing a tax return?

Q. Due to a COVID-related job loss in 2021, this could be the first time my income could be low enough that I won’t need to file a New Jersey tax return. Could you explain the rules about this? Would income from capital gains, interest and dividends still be applicable if the combined amount is under the minimum, or does it only apply to wages? Do we have to file a tax return, and would we still be eligible for the Homestead Rebate?
INCOME TAX
WSLS

Beware of scammers this tax filing season

ROANOKE, Va. – Tax filing season is here but so are scammers looking to take your money. With fewer IRS workers and more tax advisers encouraging people to file online, the region’s Better Business Bureau is on high alert. President and CEO Julie Wheeler said do not click...
ROANOKE, VA
click orlando

Gear up for tax season with these helpful course bundles and tools

Tax season is almost here, and this year, many Americans will get the opportunity to file their returns for free. Yet even if this is the case, many are still stumped as to how to manage their taxes without the help of an accountant or preparer. In fact, according to a 2020 survey, 1 in 4 Americans aren’t confident in their comprehension of the tax code, much less filing on their own.
INCOME TAX
MarketRealist

Filing Robinhood Taxes on TurboTax, Explained

If you use Robinhood to trade stocks and cryptocurrencies, you may receive Form 1099, which you’ll need to file your tax return with the IRS. What information is on the 1099 form? How do you upload a Robinhood tax document to TurboTax software?. Article continues below advertisement. Many young...
PERSONAL FINANCE
komando.com

It’s tax time: 4 free and paid software options to file your return online

The deadline for filing federal tax returns for the 2021 tax year is Monday, April 18. You don’t have to wait until the deadline, however. You can start filing today. Are you planning to file electronically? You have a few options, including IRS Free File or Fillable Forms, tax prep sites and commercial software. You can scan important documents into a digital format using your phone or tablet. Tap or click here for more tax filing tips.
INCOME TAX
Pioneer Press

Your Money: Taxes are inevitable, tax-filing stress is not

The tax deadline for filing 2021 was pushed from April 15 to April 18, 2022, because of Emancipation Day, an observed holiday in Washington, D.C. But if you’re like many people, even despite having three extra days to prepare your taxes can still give you the night sweats. But if you are organized, you’ll make it easier on yourself and possibly even get your tax refund sooner. Here are three basic tips to reduce your stress during tax season.
INCOME TAX
Hutch Post

IRS offers filing season Tax Time Guide

WASHINGTON — With phone volumes continuing at historic levels, the Internal Revenue Service reminds taxpayers IRS.gov, should be the first stop for taxpayers seeking information and help with their federal taxes. Available around the clock, IRS.gov has a variety of online tools, applications, and resources available to help people...
INCOME TAX
WSAZ

Tax return season tips

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There is a lot of confusion around tax rules the IRS introduced this year, especially with new laws relating to payments for goods and services through mobile payment apps. Tech and life expert Jennifer Jolly joined Susan on Studio 3 to help viewers figure it all...
HUNTINGTON, WV
