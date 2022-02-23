Gear up for tax season with must-have cryptocurrency tax filing software

If you had to choose between a bad hangover, getting stranded somewhere due to a canceled flight, or having to spend an afternoon doing your taxes , that hangover starts to look pretty darn good. And now that you've been dabbling in the world of cryptocurrency, filing your taxes feels even more complicated than normal.

A lot of us have a lot of questions about cryptocurrency these days and mostly have no clue how to account for them while filing your taxes, and that's what the Accointing Crypto Tax Software is for. No matter which of their plans you choose, this software aids in all your crypto tax needs, from tracking your portfolio to importing your transactions. And the best part? It's completely pain-free. During our Gear Up For Tax Season Sale, you can get both Accointing plans for an extra 10% off with code REFUND.

Featured in Yahoo! Finance, Bloomberg, Seeking Alpha, The Block, and more, Accointing Crypto Tax Software has all your crypto tax needs covered. From the software's Pro Plan to its Trader Plan, you can analyze your performance and explore all of your transactions in one spot. In fact, the program features over 300 integrations, allowing you to import your crypto transactions and show you how much you've gained and lost over the year.

Even if you don't know what you're doing, the Accointing Crypto Tax Software gives you a full, customized crypto tax report in no more than five clicks of your mouse, even if you're doing seemingly complicated tasks, like generating your Form 8949 to fill out your Schedule D form. You can even use it to explore the crypto market by reviewing the current state of things, researching trending tokens, and even setting up alerts.

With all these incredible features and easy-to-use functions, it's no wonder crypto enthusiasts are praising this tax software online, with 4.6 out of 5 stars on the App Store, 4.3 out of 5 stars on Google Play Store, and more rave reviews across the internet. The program was even named "Best Portfolio Tracker" by the 2021 Benzinga Fintech Awards.

Get the Accointing Crypto Tax Software for$26.99 (reg. $79), the Accointing Crypto Tax Software (Pro Plan) for $107.99 (reg. $299), the Accointing Crypto Tax Software (Trader Plan) for $71.99 ($199), all when you use code REFUND at check-out.

Audacy may earn commission for products purchased via affiliate links. Prices subject to change.

