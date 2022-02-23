Debris impacts both directions of 141 in Bridgeton
ST. LOUIS – Debris spilled off of a vehicle early Wednesday morning in Bridgeton.
The debris is impacting both directions of 141 near 370. The incident happened at about 6:15 a.m.
FOX 2 traffic reporter Molly Rose will continue to monitor this incident.
