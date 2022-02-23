ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeton, MO

Debris impacts both directions of 141 in Bridgeton

By Molly Rose
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PmkhZ_0eMcjZ6p00

ST. LOUIS – Debris spilled off of a vehicle early Wednesday morning in Bridgeton.

The debris is impacting both directions of 141 near 370. The incident happened at about 6:15 a.m.

FOX 2 traffic reporter Molly Rose will continue to monitor this incident.

Check the traffic map for the latest road conditions, accidents, and backups along your route. Download the FOX 2 News App for the latest updates and alerts while you travel.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 2

MoDOT truck fishtails on icy eastbound 64 at Lindbergh

ST. LOUIS – As FOX 2 meteorologist Jaime Travers was traveling in the Woods Basement System Storm Runner early Thursday morning, a MoDOT truck fishtailed. Travers was on eastbound 64 at Lindbergh when the MoDOT truck fishtailed from the left lane into a neighboring lane. Travers was a far enough way behind the truck and […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Car crashes into pole in Cahokia Heights early Friday morning

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – A car crashed into a pole early Friday morning in Cahokia Heights, Illinois. The crash happened just after 2:30 a.m. on Saint Michael Drive. A woman was driving the vehicle, and police said she was traveling at a high rate of speed. She and the passenger were not injured. FOX 2’s […]
CAHOKIA, IL
FOX 2

Crash causes WB 64 in Town and Country to close

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Westbound 64 at Maryville Center in Town and Country is closed due to a crash. The crash happened at 7:48 a.m. Thursday. MoDOT said the closure is expected to last about an hour. FOX 2 traffic reporter Molly Rose will continue to track this spot and other roadways throughout the […]
TOWN AND COUNTRY, MO
FOX 2

Subdivisions and neighborhoods still slick Friday morning

ST. LOUIS – Some subdivisions and neighborhood streets are still a concern Friday morning. As people head out to get to work on time some of their first steps could be dangerous. FOX 2 reporter Chris Regnier found that there was quite a bit of slickness on driveways and sidewalks Friday morning. The roads are […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Accidents
Bridgeton, MO
Crime & Safety
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Bridgeton, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
FOX 2

Water main break on Lindbergh near I-55 this morning

ST. LOUIS – A water main broke early Thursday morning on Lindbergh near I-55. The mix of winter weather and cold temperatures has made it dangerous in that spot. FOX 2 traffic reporter Molly Rose will continue to track this spot and other roadways throughout the morning.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

MoDOT crews busy this weekend patching potholes

ST. LOUIS – MoDOT crews are transitioning their equipment Friday in order to go from plowing snow to patching potholes. MoDOT is urging drivers to be aware because 20 to 30 crews will be out all weekend long filling potholes in all five counties that the St. Louis MoDOT district covers. MoDOT said the repeated […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Crash causes multiple lanes of EB I-64 past Hampton to close

ST. LOUIS – A crash has caused multiple lanes of I-64 eastbound to close past Hampton Avenue. MoDOT estimates the crash will be cleared by 8:06 a.m. Thursday. The mix of winter weather and cold temperatures has made it dangerous in that spot. FOX 2 traffic reporter Molly Rose will continue to track this spot […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Molly Rose
FOX 2

Tractor-trailer crashes near 70 and TR Hughes

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – A tractor-trailer crashed near 70 eastbound and TR Hughes Boulevard. It is causing issues for motorists in that area. The crash happened just before 8 a.m. Thursday. FOX 2 traffic reporter Molly Rose will continue to track this spot and other roadways throughout the morning.
SAINT CHARLES, MO
FOX 2

MoDOT crews to work around the clock today clearing roads

ST. LOUIS – A mixture of sleet and snow continues Thursday and MoDOT crews are expecting to work around the clock to get those roads cleared. Road crews have been busy. They were able to pre-treat the roads since the weather moved in as snow and not rain. The first round started as snow and then […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
FOX 2

NB Hwy 61 in Wentzville is shut down due to accidents and slide-offs

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – Northbound Highway 61 is shut down and traffic is being diverted onto Highway A. The Wentzville Police Department said in a Facebook post they are “working several accidents and slide offs due to the icy road conditions.” Police also posted a photo of a patrol vehicle that was hit Thursday morning by […]
WENTZVILLE, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX2Now

1 dead, 1 injured in Spanish Lake shooting

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – One man was killed and another suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in Spanish Lake late Saturday morning. According to Vera Clay, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis County Police Department, the shooting occurred just after 11 a.m. at a parking lot in the 11000 block of Bellefontaine Road.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

19K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy