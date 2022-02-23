Twosday special: Lakeville couple welcomes twins on 2-22-22

BOSTON — A Massachusetts couple will forever have a connection to the number 2 as their twin sons were born on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022 (2-22-22), which is being referred to as "Twosday."

Heather and Pedro Xavier, of Lakeville, welcomed sons Kaiden and Karter at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston.

Kaiden was born first at 11:25 a.m., weighing 3 pounds, 7 ounces. Karter was born just 12 minutes later, weighing 3 pounds, 8 ounces.

A spokesperson for Brigham and Women's said all members of the family are doing great.

"The Xaviers are thrilled with their first two children and super excited that their births occurred on such a special — and unique — day," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Heather Xavier gave birth to the boys after being cared for at Brigham for at least 3 1/2 weeks.

Since Kaiden and Karter were born at 31 weeks, they are currently in the hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.