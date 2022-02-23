ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeville, MA

Twosday special: Lakeville couple welcomes twins on 2-22-22

By WCVB
Taunton Daily Gazette
Taunton Daily Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XhFlJ_0eMcjYE600

BOSTON — A Massachusetts couple will forever have a connection to the number 2 as their twin sons were born on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022 (2-22-22), which is being referred to as "Twosday."

Heather and Pedro Xavier, of Lakeville, welcomed sons Kaiden and Karter at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston.

Kaiden was born first at 11:25 a.m., weighing 3 pounds, 7 ounces. Karter was born just 12 minutes later, weighing 3 pounds, 8 ounces.

A spokesperson for Brigham and Women's said all members of the family are doing great.

Lucky number 2::'Twosday' 2-22-22 is big for weddings

"The Xaviers are thrilled with their first two children and super excited that their births occurred on such a special — and unique — day," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Heather Xavier gave birth to the boys after being cared for at Brigham for at least 3 1/2 weeks.

Since Kaiden and Karter were born at 31 weeks, they are currently in the hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Senators to watch as Supreme Court fight unfolds

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats say they are hoping for a bipartisan vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. That won’t be easy, but some Republicans have expressed an openness to voting for Biden’s nominee, who currently sits on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit and would be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina voted last year to confirm Jackson for her current position.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

CDC eases mask guidelines for schools and other indoor places. Here's how to stay safe.

According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, most Americans can take off their masks. Based on new metrics that take into account Covid hospitalizations, hospital capacity and new Covid cases, more than 70 percent of the country lives in an area where indoor masks are no longer recommended. For schools located in these parts of the U.S., this represents a seismic shift. Up until now, the agency had recommended universal indoor mask use in K-12 schools to reduce Covid transmission.
EDUCATION
The Hill

Europe braces for wave of Ukrainian refugees

A mass exodus of Ukrainians risks overwhelming resources in neighboring countries even as Europe pledges to aid refugees fleeing Russia’s invasion. U.S. intelligence agencies have assessed that anywhere from 1 million to 5 million Ukrainians could be displaced as Russian forces enter the country from the north, south and east.
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lakeville, MA
Boston, MA
Society
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
CBS News

1 dead, 13 injured in shooting at Las Vegas hookah lounge

An overnight shooting at a Las Vegas hookah lounge left one man dead and 13 other people injured, police said Saturday. The suspect or suspects fled the scene, and police are still looking for them, CBS affiliate KLAS reports. Police believe, based on a preliminary investigation, that two people got...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twosday#Women S Hospital#Women
Taunton Daily Gazette

Taunton Daily Gazette

721
Followers
366
Post
69K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Taunton, MA from Taunton Daily Gazette.

 http://tauntongazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy