ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Fisher, Not NIL, Deserves Credit For No. 1 Class, Former Assistant Says

By Art Garcia
All Aggies
All Aggies
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cMdih_0eMcjUhC00

Duke coach and former Texas A&M defensive coordinator Mike Elko praised his one-time boss' recruiting prowess

Jimbo Fisher isn’t asking for or doesn’t need anyone to come to his defense when it comes to justifying Texas A&M’s top-rated recruiting class. The Aggies coach went off with both barrels on any critics who questioned his methods earlier this month.

But it’s got to make Fisher feel good to hear his former defensive coordinator sound off on the topic.

“For whatever reason, people don’t want to give [Fisher] the credit that he deserves for the job that he does,” Mike Elko said on a recent Saturday Down South podcast . “It’s not just money. Texas A&M is a really special place across the board. Jimbo signed the No. 1 recruiting class in the country to Texas A&M. When you do that, you deserve praise. Point blank. To look at it any other way is unfair.

"It takes so much work, it takes so many people, it takes an effort from such a large group to do that. To try to turn this into any other story, to me, just isn’t right. I think it deserves a ton of praise that he was able to go out and land the class that he did.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RbRxM_0eMcjUhC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OGuOR_0eMcjUhC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vjAZy_0eMcjUhC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iIwIp_0eMcjUhC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rmU1q_0eMcjUhC00

Elko, now Duke’s head coach, should know. As one of Fisher’s top recruiters, Elko did his part in bringing a class to College Station that includes 13 members of the SI99 rankings .

The idea that the Aggies “bought” the No. 1 class armed with an NIL war chest stuck deep in Fisher’s craw. Fisher extolled the virtues of Texas A&M as the main reason the Aggies out-recruited the likes of Georgia and Alabama, as well as the rest of the college football world.

"The people is the key to A&M," Fisher said on Signing Day. "All these buildings, it ain't that. It's the people. The relationships that are here, the genuineness that is here, and sincerity that is here in this organization."

It appears Elko feels the same way.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter !

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Son Of Former College Football Quarterback Dies In Fire

The 10-year-old son of a former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback tragically died in a fire earlier this week, according to reports. Walker Phillips, the son of former Bulldogs quarterback Cory Phillips, died in a house fire in Cartersville while his parents were away on a ski trip. The son of the...
CARTERSVILLE, GA
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former Alabama running back Santonio Beard shot and killed in Georgia

In 2002, Santonio Beard tore up Ole Miss rumbling for five touchdowns to beat Ole Miss 42-7. Beard was a standout running back for the Crimson Tide. Unfortunately, Beard was shot and killed in Georgia this past week. According to The Tennessean, officers responded to a call and found Beard...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back Has Died At 59

On Friday afternoon, the football world mourned the loss of a former college football and NFL running back. Former Auburn and then-San Diego Chargers running back Lionel James passed away on Friday, the university announced. He was just 59 years old. Former Auburn athletic director David Housel issued a statement...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
College Station, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
College Station, TX
Sports
City
Point Blank, TX
State
Georgia State
College Station, TX
College Sports
State
Alabama State
College Station, TX
Football
On3.com

Former Alabama running back passes away from gunshot wound

A former Alabama star running back passed away on Friday in Georgia, from what authorities are reporting as a gunshot wound. Two-time Tennessee Mr. Football winner Santonio Beard passed away on Friday, as authorities responded to a shooting that saw Beard and another man suffer gunshot wounds at the scene. Beard died on scene, as the other victim was transported to a local hospital.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimbo Fisher
Person
Mike Elko
The Clemson Insider

Good news for Watson?

Leading up to the NFL trade deadline last November, the Miami Dolphins were heavily involved in trade talks with the Houston Texans for former Clemson and current Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. However, (...)
NFL
On3.com

Grambling State athletic director explains decision to hire Art Briles

Former Baylor Bears coach Art Briles was suddenly thrusted into the spotlight on Thursday when Grambling State announced the football program was hiring the former head coach its next offensive coordinator. The move has already created a controversy considering Briles’ involvement with a national sexual assault scandal from his tenure...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Bills Hire Former NFL QB As Assistant Coach

Former NFL quarterback Kyle Shurmur has joined the Buffalo Bills as a defensive quality control coach. The Vanderbilt alum spent the 2021 season as one of Washington’s backup quarterbacks. He’ll now begin his career in the coaching world, courtesy of the Bills. “Buffalo will add these six new...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nil#College Football#Texas A M#American Football#Down South#Si99
WJTV 12

MVSU men’s basketball coach placed on administrative leave

ITTA BENA, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Valley State University (MVSU) men’s basketball coach Lindsey Hunter has been placed on administrative leave. According to MVSU Athletic Director Dianthia Ford-Kee, George Ivory will serve as the coach while Hunter is on leave. Hunter is a former Jackson State basketball player. Ivory is a former University of Arkansas […]
ITTA BENA, MS
WKRG News 5

Vigor football coach on administrative leave

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Vigor High School head football coach John McKenzie has been placed on administrative leave, the Mobile County Public School System confirmed Thursday. This comes after Vigor won the 4A State Championship in December over Oneonta High School, 52 to 14. Mobile County Public School have not yet said why McKenzie was […]
PRICHARD, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Facebook
On3.com

Coveted juco WR Malik Benson adds 3 major offers

To say Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College receiver Malik Benson’s recruiting stock is red-hot would be an understatement. First, on the football field, Malik Benson shattered records for Hutch C.C. — one of the top junior college programs in the country — as a freshman. Benson became the school’s single-season record holder for receiving yards with more than 1,2200 yards.
NFL
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to Art Briles news

There is perhaps no one in the college football world more radioactive than Art Briles. The former Baylor Bears coach who helped cover up sexual assault and rape allegations while there has been persona non grata in most football circles since he was fired from that job. However, because he won a lot of football games, there are always going to be people more than happy to overlook his moral failings for a few more victories.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

3-star linebacker Josiah Trotter releases top 5 schools list

Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph’s linebacker Josiah Trotter is down to five schools, he announced on Friday. Trotter is the No. 367 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 36 linebacker and the No. 9 junior prospect in Pennsylvania.
NFL
All Aggies

All Aggies

College Station, TX
718
Followers
502
Post
106K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on Texas A&M athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/tamu

Comments / 0

Community Policy