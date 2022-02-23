Air Canada adds new service to Nashville BNA this summer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A new international route that will take passengers from Nashville to Canada is headed to the Nashville International Airport this summer.

Air Canada announced the nonstop service will begin in June taking passengers directly to Montreal from Music City. The service will operate twice a week beginning June 2 and will then grow to operate three times a week on June 25.

In a release, Air Canada announced all flights will be operated on a 76-seat Embraer E175 aircraft that features business and economy class cabins. The new route will complement a service at BNA that takes passengers from Nashville to Toronto year-round.

Air Canada’s Senior Vice President of Network Planning and Revenue Management Mark Galardo says the new service will also help Canadians connect to Music City.

“With overall travel demand accelerating, our new flights linking Nashville and Montreal will be of interest to customers looking to explore Quebec, as well as Canadians eager to discover Nashville’s renowned music scene, leisure, and cultural activities,” said Galardo.

