Economy

Strap In, Building Materials Prices Head Up Again

By Erik Sherman
 3 days ago

bloomberglaw.com

Feds Move Toward Building Offices With Low-Carbon Materials

The federal government’s central real estate manager said Tuesday it’s gathering information to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the building materials it uses. The two requests for information released by the General Services Administration seek information from the marketplace on the national availability of concrete and asphalt materials with environmental product declarations, low embodied carbon, or “superior environmental attributes.”
U.S. POLITICS
Seekingalpha.com

Masco: A Decent Prospect On Home Improvement And Building Materials

Masco Corporation has done well to grow its topline and bottom line in recent years, even as profits were hurt in 2021. One part of the economy that has been particularly hot as of late has been the real estate market. Whether it be buying a home or fixing one up, demand for housing and housing-related goods has risen significantly over the past year. One of the companies that has been a beneficiary of this paradigm shift is a firm called Masco (MAS). This may lead some investors to worry that we could see an eventual downturn following the strong demand. But the good thing about this business is that, from a cash flow perspective, it has remained remarkably consistent over the past few years, even preceding the increase caused by recent economic factors. Having said that, shares of the company, while not exactly expensive, are definitely not on the cheap side either. Relative to similar firms, Masco might be considered a bit lofty, while on an absolute basis, the company is likely more or less fairly valued.
ECONOMY
Reuters

MP Materials reports higher profit as rare earth prices surge

(Reuters) - U.S. rare earth miner MP Materials Corp on Thursday posted a higher fourth-quarter profit, helped by rising prices for the minerals used to make high-end electronics and weaponry. Rare earths are a group of 17 metals that, after processing, are used to make magnets found in electric vehicles,...
INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

Origin Materials to Build $750 Million Sustainable Materials Facility in Louisiana

Click here to read the full article. The facility will produce carbon-negative materials used to make PET plastic for packaging, textiles, apparel, and hydrothermal carbon. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalHow Lenzing's Krishna Manda Is Working to 'Embed' Sustainability CompanywideGo Green: Plant-Based Alt Leather Gets Vegan Thumbs UpSustainability Science: Ensuring Recycled Polyester Claims Are GenuineBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOUISIANA STATE
WGME

Gas prices rising again in Maine

Gas prices rose in Maine over the past week. The average gasoline prices in Maine have risen 3.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.48 a gallon, according to GasBuddy. Prices in Maine are 9.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 96.9 cents per...
MAINE STATE
Daily Freeman

Gas prices jump again in Mid-Hudson Valley

Average gasoline prices jumped again last week in the Mid-Hudson Valley, New York state and the nation, according to GasBuddy.com. Local averages Monday morning, according to GasBuddy, were $3.64 in Ulster County, up 11 cents from a week earlier; $3.67 in Dutchess County, up 8 cents; $3.73 in Greene County, up 8 cents; and $3.66 in Columbia County, up 11 cents.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
Economy
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Construction industry suffering from material shortages, higher prices, workforce availability

Inflation of 7.5 % over the past year, the worst seen in four decades, combined with supply chain disruption related to the pandemic, are causing mayhem through nearly every industry sector. Construction has been particularly hard hit. Associated General Contractors of America’s 2021 Construction Inflation Alert indicated some of the...
CONSTRUCTION
Seattle Times

Home-price growth picks up again in Seattle and other cities

U.S. home-price appreciation picked up in December. A measure of home prices in 20 U.S. cities gained 18.6%, up from 18.3% the previous month, the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index showed Tuesday. It was a bigger gain than economists expected and came after the growth in home prices had slowed slightly for four straight months.
SEATTLE, WA
WAAY-TV

Huntsville gas prices rise again; up almost $1 per gallon in a year

Average gasoline prices in Huntsville have risen 5.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.26 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 261 stations in Huntsville. The organization said Huntsville gas prices are 28.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 93.7 cents per...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
