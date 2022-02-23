Strap In, Building Materials Prices Head Up Again

Masco Corporation has done well to grow its topline and bottom line in recent years, even as profits were hurt in 2021. One part of the economy that has been particularly hot as of late has been the real estate market. Whether it be buying a home or fixing one up, demand for housing and housing-related goods has risen significantly over the past year. One of the companies that has been a beneficiary of this paradigm shift is a firm called Masco (MAS). This may lead some investors to worry that we could see an eventual downturn following the strong demand. But the good thing about this business is that, from a cash flow perspective, it has remained remarkably consistent over the past few years, even preceding the increase caused by recent economic factors. Having said that, shares of the company, while not exactly expensive, are definitely not on the cheap side either. Relative to similar firms, Masco might be considered a bit lofty, while on an absolute basis, the company is likely more or less fairly valued.

