The NFL future of one of the best quarterbacks in all of football is completely up in the air, and we’re not talking about Aaron Rodgers. It’s still anyone’s guess where Deshaun Watson will take his next snap. We know the star quarterback won’t play another down for the Texans, as he didn’t play a single game for Houston in 2021 despite being fully healthy. The Texans didn’t fulfill Watson’s long-standing trade request last year, but we potentially could see a blockbuster this spring.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO