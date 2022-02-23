ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas Drafts Infrastructure Wish List

By Diana Ionescu
PLANetizen
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city of Dallas Office of Government Affairs has created a 'wish list' of projects that could be funded through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), reports Rachel Stone in Advocate Oak Cliff....

www.planetizen.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Axios

Downtown Dallas cemetery in the crosshairs

A 173-year-old cemetery filled with the graves of Dallas founders may stand in the way of redevelopment downtown. Why it matters: Pioneer Park Cemetery sits on a hill above the massive Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center that city leaders want to raze to make way for a multi-billion-dollar development. The...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

SMU Researchers Identify 62 Dallas Neighborhoods As ‘Infrastructure Deserts’

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Researchers at Southern Methodist University have identified 62 neighborhoods in Dallas that are “highly deficient” in the infrastructure that creates a safe, livable and economically viable neighborhood. Known as ‘infrastructure deserts’, most of the neighborhoods are located in the southern part of the city and are home to primarily low-income, Black and Hispanic residents. SMU civil engineering researchers created a computer framework to assess 12 types of neighborhood infrastructure. Using that framework, the team evaluated and compared neighborhoods by infrastructure deficiency, household income and ethnicity. “Often infrastructure funding is used for major investments, like freeways or airports,” said Civil and...
DALLAS, TX
KWTX

Another Buc-ee’s ‘might’ be coming to Central Texas

HILLSBORO, Texas (KWTX) - The rumor mill is stirring in Hill County over the possibility of a Buc-ee’s coming to Hillsboro. While the buzz around town is that a Buc-ee’s is opening there in 2025, city officials cannot confirm the popular chain of stores and gas stations is planning to build a new location in their city.
HILLSBORO, TX
CW33

5 Texas cities among the most kindhearted in the U.S.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Five Texas cities have made it into VolunteerMatch’s top 50 Kindhearted Cities Index 2022 after being scored by their generosity, fairness/equality, environmental efforts and economic indicators. Austin was able to crack the top 10 at No. 7, Dallas listed at No. 23, Plano at No....
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas, TX
Government
CW33

Best high schools in Texas

DALLAS (STACKER) — As filmmaker and writer Nora Ephron said during a ’96 commencement address at Wellesley College, “Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead.” If that’s the case, high school may be one of the greatest dress rehearsals of all.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Survey Shows 66% of Texas Teachers Considering Leaving Their Jobs

At the beginning of the school year, George Cuba had a seizure. The math teaching assistant at Irving ISD said a neurologist believed it could have been tied to stress. “Having to start a full school year in still pandemic conditions eats at you,” Cuba said in a video published by the statewide educators’ union Texas AFT. “It demoralizes you, essentially.”
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Wish List#Uban Construction#Iija#Advocate Oak Cliff#Stone
DFW Community News

‘Farewell to the Tower’ to be held this weekend in Lewisville

An event to celebrate and bid farewell to the Lewisville water tower has been scheduled for this weekend. The tower, which has been Lewisville’s landmark since 1960, is no longer part of the city’s water distribution system. This type of tower typically has a functional lifespan of 50 years, according to James Kunke, community relations and tourism director for the city of Lewisville. Last year, a working group of residents researched how much it would cost to repair, restore and re-paint the tower, and provided a detailed cost estimate of about $783,000 to the Lewisville City Council. An attempted community fundraiser raised less than $10,000 in pledges.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

CI TEXAS ROUNDUP: Regional Transportation Council looks to extend DART rail line from Plano to McKinney; The Cookshack coming soon to Spring and more top news

Take a look at the top five trending stories across Community Impact Newspaper’s coverage areas in Texas as of Feb. 21. Note: The following stories were published Feb. 17-18. Dallas-Fort Worth. The North Central Texas Council of Governments' Regional Transportation Council is working to convince city officials to support...
SPRING, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
CW33

Dallas’ first female mayor dies at 98

DALLAS (KDAF) — Adlene Harrison, the first woman that the City of Dallas called mayor, died at the age of 98 over the weekend. She became the 51st mayor of Dallas in 1976 once she was named acting mayor when Wes Wise resigned to run for U.S. Congress. The Texas Legacy Project says Harrison also served on the Dallas City Council, Administrator of EPA’s Region 6 office, among many other public service seats for Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
DFW Community News

DART Suspends Light Rail Service For Feb. 23

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Citing safety reasons for both workers and passengers, Dallas Area Rapid Transit is suspending all rail operations starting Feb. 23 due to impending winter weather. DART bus routes will operate on a Sunday schedule. DART will determine service restoration based on weather conditions and 14 shuttle...
DALLAS, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

This Insane Extravagant House In Texas Has Its Own Waterpark! Pics & Video!

Of course, this house would be in TEXAS. Do I even have to say the phrase? Everything in TEXAS is BIGGER. What if you asked your mom if you could go to the waterpark and she replied..."Nope, we have one in our backyard! " That's exactly what's happening with this house located 10 minutes from Dallas, Texas. The price of this house doesn't even matter. ($28 Million) At this point let's just take a look and SMILE at this mansion, castle, whatever you want to call it.
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Chase Bank off of W. Renner Road permanently closes

Chase Bank at Custer Road and West Renner Road will be permanently closed effective April 5. Located at 720 W. Renner Road, Richardson, the bank had been closed temporarily prior to the permanent closure announcement. A statement from the bank advises local residents to use the nearby bank at 2000 W. 15th St. in Plano off of Custer Road. Chase Bank offers five other locations near Richardson, including at the corner of Coit and Campbell Roads. www.chase.com.
RICHARDSON, TX
CultureMap Dallas

Latest Dallas-Fort Worth freezing spell sticking around another day

Dallas-Fort Worth is hunkered down under a thin but lethal layer of ice, with sleet and freezing rain expected to prevail through Thursday, February 24. The area is under a winter storm warning until 6 pm Thursday. It was originally predicted to hit 38 degrees on Thursday, but unfortunately is now forecast to not get much above freezing. Dreamy meteorologist Kyle Roberts says there will be "minimal melting."
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy