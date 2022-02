Jeremy Lauzon found a way to help the Boston Bruins on Thursday night despite playing for the Seattle Kraken. The Seattle defenseman, who was plucked from the Bruins by the Kraken in last year’s expansion draft, tried to swat a deflected Erik Haula pass out of mid-air. The puck ended up falling into the crease after not making direct contact with it, and Jake DeBrusk capitalized and scored.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO