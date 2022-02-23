ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Paul, Minneapolis educators to file intent to strike on Wednesday

By Mark Freie
 3 days ago

The Saint Paul Federation of Educators and the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers and Education Support Professionals will file their separate intent to strike notices Wednesday afternoon.

Representatives say the intent to strike comes following separate votes on February 17 by SPFE and MFT that authorized a strike. State law requires the union to give the district 10 days notice before the first day of the strike.

SPFE says their top priorities include a fully staffed mental health team in every building, reduced class sizes, better pay to attract, and retain teachers and supports staff, and more educators working with students with special needs.

In Minneapolis, educators want a starting wage of $35,000 for education support professionals and more mental health professionals for students. MFT is also asking for reduced class sizes and better pay to attract and retain teachers, particularly teachers of color.

In an interview on Wednesday morning, MFT 59 president Greta Callahan told WCCO Radio's Vineeta Sawkar that the district hasn't offered any real changes at the bargaining table.

"We continue to see band-aids put on the table, the status quo, and our students can't afford to keep going like this," Callahan said.

March 8th would be the first day of the strike.

"The status quo is something we won't take anymore," added Callahan. "We have seen a massive decline in enrollment because of decisions that leaders have made. Having people at the top run our schools like businesses with a corporate top down model is not serving our students."

Representatives are planning a Wednesday afternoon press conference to discuss filing their intent to strike notices.

