Super Bowl memories for Punta Gorda grandmother

PUNTA GORDA — Shortly after Grace Orzech boarded the jet on her way to Super Bowl LVI, the pilot announced there was a celebrity on board.

She wondered who it was.

She was shocked to learn it was her.

“The pilot called me ‘Gracie,’ and I thought what the heck, no one calls me Gracie,” said Orzech, of Punta Gorda. “He told everyone I was the grandmother of the Rams’ long snapper Matthew Orzech. He went on and on about No. 42, who was playing in the Super Bowl.”

Orzech, 81, who was using a wheelchair, said she’d ask an employee at the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport if she was at the wrong gate. The man volunteered to wheel her to the correct gate. As they spoke, Orzech said she was excited to go see her grandson play in the Super Bowl. Orzech tried to give the man a tip, but he wouldn’t take it.

After the pilot made the announcement, the stewardess gave Orzech an extra packet of goodies and the woman sitting next to her an extra one, too. They also received extra brownies during the flight.

“The woman sitting next to me said, ‘Wow, I’m going to sit next to you all the time’ and we both laughed,” Orzech said.

Orzech said she had a connecting flight to get to California.

“The new pilot come on the loud speaker and introduced himself and then said they had an important person ‘Gracie on board,’” she said. “I thought ‘Oh my gosh, he got that from the first pilot.’

“The second pilot repeated all of Matthew’s accolades. The woman sitting next to me said ‘I didn’t know I was sitting next to such an important person.’ It cracked me up that these two pilots spoke to one another and the second one said the same thing as the first one.”

Once in Los Angeles, Orzech thought she should be joining 22 family members on her son’s yacht to watch the Super Bowl on one of three screens. However, she was one of the special 12 her Matthew Orzech picked to be in the stands rooting him on.

Grace Orzech had been to a few of her grandson’s NFL games. Before joining the Rams in 2021, Matthew Orzech played for the Baltimore Ravens, Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans.

“It was more than exciting,” she said. “I can’t even say how thrilled I was to be there.”

Orzech said her grandson’s two coaches, Matthew’s wife, Destiny, and her mother, Orzech’s two grandchildren Mikenna and Michael were also part of the lucky 12. One of the coaches told her he was her “body guard” for the day and helped her get around at the stadium.

Orzech watched the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI halftime show featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar “sideways” from the end zone.

Orzech said it was great that the audience was part of the halftime show.

“We were all given these specialty necklaces when we entered the stadium,” she said. “We couldn’t turn them on, but during the halftime show, they were lit in red, white or blue. It looked so beautiful. I kept mine.”

She received a booklet about the Super Bowl from Matthew Orzech.

“He also gave me a signed football,” she said. “He took good care of me.”

Her daughter created small signs with his face on it so the family and friends could hold them up during the game, she said.

Orzech said the family couldn’t Matthew on the field after the Rams won due to tight security.

Back on the yacht, 22 family members, some wearing Rams tutus, went wild. The “cheerleaders,” included her daughters Grace Marie Wegrzyn and Cherie Farrell. They sent their Grace Orzech some photos.

“It was so fun to see them cheering because they are in their 50s now,” she said. “I was their cheer coach when they were kids.”

After the game, Orzech and her daughter-in-law Reneè went back to a hotel for an eventually trip home to Punta Gorda.

“We were in the lobby and Reneè said she was going up to the room to get her stuff,” she said. “My son, Matt, came in and said the team was staying at that hotel. Then Matthew walked in. He hugged and kissed me and when he saw his dad he got all excited. It was something that I wouldn’t have missed for the world.”

Orzech said she went to the boat to join the “cheerleaders” and the rest of the family until the next day.

“It was a mind-blowing experience,” she said. “I was told the team was going to Disney as all of us were returning home. It was the most exciting experience of my life, other than my wedding.”