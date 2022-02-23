Sarasota County Sheriff Seeking 5 Suspects In 7-Eleven Robbery

VENICE, FL. – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery that occurred at the 7-Eleven located at 705 Commerce Drive in Venice.

The store clerks reported that 5 black males wearing masks had entered the store demanding money and cigarettes around 3:00 am Wednesday.

The suspects forced the victims into the back room while they emptied the cash register and stole cigarettes.

After stealing an undisclosed amount of cash from the register and several cartons of cigarettes, the suspects fled the scene. The suspects were last seen fleeing on foot northbound from the incident location. The suspects were described as all black males wearing dark color hoodie sweatshirts and masks.

“The scene is secure, and no employees or customers were injured during the incidents,” said SCSO in a statement.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS (8477), online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Sarasota County Sheriff Seeking 5 Suspects In 7-Eleven Robbery