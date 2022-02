1922: The officers were all mixed up. J. B. Williams of Coconino County had been arrested and charged with stealing a brute sow and other things such as logging chains, shoes, etc., according to sheriff's deputies. Officers Campbell and Frank Short went out to search the place and found a still. They arrested Tex Struthers and Leslie Hill, who oversaw the ranch for Williams. Later the officers went to Jack Gibson's place with a search warrant to look for a still and instead found a quarter of beef in the straw stack. The hearing for all four of the defendants will be held tomorrow.

FLAGSTAFF, AZ ・ 6 DAYS AGO