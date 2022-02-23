ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Authorities say COVID-19 mitigations should stay in place until March 21

By Ken Park
Sequim Gazette
 3 days ago

It is important to keep all mitigation measures in place until March 21, according to the region’s health officer. State and regional authorities set a March 21 date for lifting indoor masking mandates. Gov. Jay Inslee in his announcement last Thursday added that while masking will no longer...

www.sequimgazette.com

