Authorities say COVID-19 mitigations should stay in place until March 21

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Health Department has paused the reporting of most COVID-19 metrics in observance of Presidents’ Day, the agency said. Reporting will resume on Tuesday, with Monday’s numbers retroactively applied, the health department wrote in a note on its COVID-19 dashboard. Because the CDC paused the release of vaccine data on both Sunday and Monday, numbers from Feb. 20 and Feb. 21 will be added retroactively when reporting resumes on Tuesday. As of Sunday, the number of Marylanders hospitalized with COVID-19 was down to 548, even as the positivity rate ticked up slightly by 0.26%, to 3.41%. The state reported 1,089 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 998,136 since the pandemic began. Following the addition of eight deaths, the state has reported 13,749 people have died from the virus during the pandemic. As of Saturday, 4,463,709 Marylanders are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and 2,134,783 residents have received a booster dose.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO