Two teenagers arrested in Detroit triple homicide case involving 5-year-old

T wo teenagers have been arrested in connection to a triple homicide that took place at a Detroit home.

The Detroit Police Department said in a news conference on Tuesday that a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old were located and taken into custody on Monday in relation to the deaths of a 5-year-old boy, Caleb Harris, his mother, Lashon Marshall, and her boyfriend, Aaron Benson, found with apparent gunshot wounds in a home on Sunday.

POLICE INVESTIGATING TRIPLE HOMICIDE IN DETROIT HOME

"We are confident that we have those responsible in custody," Detroit Police Chief James White said.

The two suspects are being held at a youth home as they have not been charged yet. Police indicated they were working with the Wayne County prosecutor to bring forth charges.

Police did not provide a possible motive for the crime but alluded that the teenagers were "known to the victims."

Authorities were called to the scene on Sunday when a family member discovered the victims after not hearing from them or seeing them for a week.

"Having a child that's nearly 5-years-old, my heart goes out to the family. It's just unimaginable," Detroit Police Commander Michael McGinnis said.

Police credited the community for sending in tips to investigators.

McGinnis added that he hoped the arrests would provide the family with "a sense of closure."